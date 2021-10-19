A 16-year-old male from Hankinson, North Dakota, was reported Monday, Oct. 18 as being in stable but serious condition after receiving serious injuries from a three-vehicle crash four miles north of Hankinson Monday afternoon.
The youth will not be named, the North Dakota Highway Patrol stated. He was driving a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix. It was unknown if he was wearing a seat belt. During the accident, the Grand Prix' airbags deployed.
Robert Lee Albrecht, 48, Mantador, North Dakota, was suspected of receiving minor injuries during the accident. He drove a 2004 Honda Odyssey. According to the highway patrol, Albrecht did not wear a seat belt and the Odyssey's airbags also deployed.
The third party was Jan Jeffrey Stroehl, 60, Hankinson. Stroehl, who was not injured, was driving a 2015 John Deere 9570 RX tractor with a chisel plow.
Here's how the highway patrol broke down the incident:
The Odyssey, driven by Albrecht, was northbound on 167th Ave. SE. The Grand Prix driven by the juvenile was westbound on 88th St. SE. Stroehl was tilling a field northwest of the intersection next to 167th Ave. SE.
The Odyssey’s front bumper struck the driver side rear tire of the Grand Prix inside the intersection. The Honda then entered the west ditch of 167th Ave. SE and overturned several times coming to rest on its roof. The Grand Prix entered the north ditch of 88th St. SE and struck the chisel plow of the tractor tilling the field. The Grand Prix’s passenger side rear tire struck the chisel plow, which swung the Grand Prix’s front and passenger sides into the plow’s left side.
The juvenile and Albrecht were extricated from their vehicles by Fire and Rescue. The juvenile suffered serious injuries and was transported by Ambulance Service Inc., Breckenridge, Minnesota, to I-29 where it intercepted with Sanford AirMed. The juvenile was flown to Sanford Hospital where he remains in stable but critical condition.
Albrecht was transported by Hankinson Ambulance to Essentia Health where he was treated and released for suspected minor injuries. Stroehl was not injured in the collision. The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.
In addition to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Hankinson and Breckenridge ambulance services, and Sanford AirMed, the Richland County Sheriff's Office and fire departments from Hankinson, Mooreton, Mantador and Great Bend, North Dakota, responded.
