Three Wahpeton businesses burglarized

The Wahpeton Police Department is investigating the burglaries of three businesses. Each crime included theft and property damage.
The first burglary occurred at the clubhouse of the Bois de Sioux Golf Course, Wahpeton. It was reported at 4:44 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
Burglars were concerned with the club house’s safe, law enforcement confirmed. Approximately $30,000 worth of property was taken and an ATM machine received $2,000 worth of damage.
Suspects reportedly left the scene in golf carts, which they drove through town, Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson said. There may be as many as four suspects, Sergeant Matthew Anderson said.
While no suspects have been identified, caught or charged, they are facing charges of burglary, criminal damage and theft of property.
The Bois de Sioux Golf Course clubhouse is owned by the city of Wahpeton, while the golf course owns the inside content. The golf course is located at 1305 R.J. Hughes Dr., near Chahinkapa Zoo and Chahinkapa Park.
Two additional burglaries were reported later in the week. Both included property damage and theft and both occurred in downtown Wahpeton.
Clippendales Pet Grooming, located at 201 Sixth St. S., reported a burglary believed to have occurred between 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 and 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18. The incident included theft of $300 and $1,100 in damages. There are no leads on suspects and the case is still under investigation.
Jiffy Lube, located at 620 Dakota Ave., reported a burglary believed to have occurred between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 7:50 a.m. Wednesday. The incident included theft of $350 and $250 in damages. There are no leads on suspects and the case is still under investigation.
The public is asked to share any information it has with the Wahpeton Police Department. The department can be reached at 701-642-7722 or by visiting 413 Third Ave. N. in Wahpeton.
