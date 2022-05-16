Thursday’s derecho included two local tornadoes

At least six tornadoes touched down Thursday, May 12 in the southern Red River Valley and surrounding area, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed. One tornado each touched down in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota.
The southern halves of Richland and Wilkin counties were part of a region which experienced extreme downburst winds and embedded tornadoes, said Greg Gust, a warning coordination meteorologist with NWS’ office in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
“More areas of damage are being uncovered every day,” Gust wrote to regional emergency managers. “I have not yet spent much time at all in the Wahp-Breck, or Fergus Falls areas. (There are) still some layers of the onion to peel open in those locales.”
The six confirmed tornadoes had Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale rankings fro EF-0 to EF-2, NWS confirmed. The weather service provided summaries of the tornadoes and their damages.
Richland County’s tornado was the second on Thursday evening, an EF-1 that started and finished in LaMars Township. It lasted for three minutes, from 7:10 p.m.-7:13 p.m. Several large ash and box elder trees in shelterbelts ended up having broken limbs. Additionally, at least two wooden power poles were cracked and two others were leaning as a result of the storm. The wind had an estimated top speed of 100 mph.
The wind speed was higher for the third tornado, an EF-2 that peaked at approximately 115 mph and lasted for nine minutes in Wilkin County. It began at 7:16 p.m. in Tenney, Minnesota, and ended at 7:25 p.m. in Campbell, Minnesota.
“This tornado was best marked by the trail of at least 23 power poles which were cracked or completely snapped along its route,” NWS stated. “In addition to the trees snapped and garage doors blown in at a few rural homesteads, the community of Campbell had widespread tree damage.”
Numerous spruce trees were reported uprooted, in addition to partially leafed-out ash and cottonwood trees being snapped.
“Falling trees damaged numerous homes and vehicles throughout the community. Large steel grain bins at the Campbell elevator complex were partially caved in, NWS stated.
Prior to Thursday’s LaMars Township tornado, an EF-1 lasted from 7:07 p.m.-7:10 p.m. in Charlesville and Elbow Lake, Grant County, Minnesota. The 100 mph-event resulted in several broken tree limbs and impact to wooden power poles.
Following Thursday’s Tenney to Campbell tornado, an EF-1 lasted from 7:31-7:34 p.m. in Battle Lake, Otter Tail County, Minnesota. Its damages included a single-wide trailer being flipped, numerous trees being snapped or uprooted and metal roofing being blown off of storage facilities near the airport. Winds were estimated to peak at 100 mph.
From there, a one-minute EF-0 water spout with an estimated peak speed of 85 mph took place from 7:40-7:41 p.m. in Clitherall, Otter Tail County. It resulted in broken tree branches.
More than 10 minutes later, the currently last confirmed tornado began in Verndale, Wadena County, Minnesota. An EF-2 with an estimated top wind speed of 115 mph, the tornado lasted from 7:53 p.m.-8:11 p.m. Thursday. It concluded in Sebeka, Wadena County.
“There were numerous snapped power poles, numerous trees were snapped or uprooted and multiple homes and vehicles were damaged,” Valley News Live reported. “Also, barns and farms were hit, with roofing and side panels were blown off.”
Last week’s weather event was a larger-scale type of storm known as a derecho, Gust said. Derechos are especially strong and have long tracking types of downburst windstorms.
“The areas I found which may have been the result of one or more embedded tornadoes were much narrower corridors in the overall larger scale damage. So far I’ve found six embedded tornadoes. There may still be evidence of more,” Gust said.
NWS staff are continuing to gather storm information.
