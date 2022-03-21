Wahpeton’s city election ballot continues to gain candidates, with six declared and/or filed individuals for the June 14 elections as of Monday, March 21.
The latest to throw her hat in the ring is 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn, running for another four-year term on the Wahpeton City Council. Bohn, chair of the council’s Public Works and Safety subcommittee, has a local political history including service as a 3rd Ward councilwoman from 2006-2014, councilwoman at large from 2017-2020 and 3rd Ward councilwoman again since 2020.
“There’s a lot of things that we’ve made progress with over the years,” Bohn said. “I get pretty excited about seeing those come to fruition. We’ve seen a lot of housing starts, a lot of construction projects in our infrastructure improvement arena. It’s just continuing that work that we’ve started.”
Bohn forecasts a tough budget season for Wahpeton. Having knowledge on the progress and outcome of city projects is helpful, she said. As the Twin Towns Area prepares for flood season, she is proud that mitigation projects continue to reach their successful conclusion.
“That’s going to free up a couple different funding sources to continue work on some infrastructure projects,” Bohn said.
Looking to the next four years, Bohn said she wants to continue serving as many people as she can.
“Even though I represent the 3rd Ward, my approach to municipal government is to ensure that it’s the best fit for the most people and not just my neighborhood,” Bohn said. ‘Leave it a better place than you found it.’”
In addition to Bohn’s currently uncontested race, Wahpeton voters will elect candidates for:
• mayor (currently held by Steve Dale, who faces challengers 2nd Ward Councilman Jason Goltz and Councilman at large Brett Lambrecht, the current council vice president)
• 1st Ward council member (currently held by Abby Carlson, who is not running for re-election; Chad Perdue is running in a currently uncontested race)
• council member at large, two total (incumbent Kelly McNary is running for re-election; incumbent Lane Wateland, who said in 2018 that he would not run for re-election, has not made any recent comments on his plans as of press time; Wateland is the current council president and chairs the council Finance, Personnel and Economic Development subcommittee)
• Wahpeton Park Board commissioner at large, three total (currently held by Joe Schreiner, Deb Tobias and Brian Watson)
All candidates would be running for a four-year term in office. Individuals have the option to file as candidates with or without a completed petition signed by residents. Bohn said she opted to not submit a petition.
“I always encourage folks to run,” Bohn said. “I’ve reached out to a few folks to see what their interest was, but they don’t often live in my ward. I wish every race was a challenged race. The mayor’s race is going to be one to watch.”
Wahpeton’s city elections come as North Dakota State College of Science anticipates a new college president, who may be named as soon as Thursday, March 31. Earlier this month, Wahpeton Public Schools announced Michael Kaiser would serve as superintendent beginning with the 2022-2023 education year. Bohn is excited about the possibility of working with either new people, familiar people in new positions or familiar people in their current positions.
“That’s the great thing about government. You’re always getting people who bring their backgrounds and interest to the table. It helps us be new leaders. With all of the entities this year and opportunities for change, there’s going to some real discussion, looking at what are the potentials, what are the goals and what is the vision,” she said.
Wahpeton has always been a place for people with vision, Bohn said. It is a great thing for the public, especially once baggage is resolved.
“I hope there’s isn’t ill will depending on how the races filter out,” she said. “There will be the opportunity for some team building and coming together.”
A mother of two and grandmother of one, Bohn has lived in Wahpeton since 1994. A training coordinator at ComDel Innovation, she looks at the community like it is “The Little Engine That Could,” as well as “a great place to make it all happen.”
“Wahpeton is an industrial leader in the state. We have a great educational system. Our recreation opportunities are second to none. Our neighborhoods speak a lot about what Wahpeton is capable of and what we’re been capable of in the last 20 years,” Bohn said.
Giving her pitch to first-time voters, whether youth or new residents, Bohn said people need to remember “that government is something for the people; it’s not something we do to the people.”
“Look for those opportunities,” Bohn said. “Where are the opportunities you see? Where are the challenges? Where do they align with what you want to provide your family and for yourself?”
Residents are reminded that Wahpeton School Board elections will be held June 7, 2022, one week before the city elections. The city elections coincide with the North Dakota primary.
Would-be city council candidates can visit wahpeton.com or contact Wahpeton City Hall at 701-642-8448 to learn more about running for office. The deadline to file as a candidate is 4 p.m. Monday, April 11.
