Tie blankets bring comfort to hospice patients

Breckenridge High School National Honor Society seniors made and donated 20 tie blankets to CHI Health at Home hospice patients for comfort during the cold, winter months.
Jena Maxwell, hospice social worker, received the handmade blankets. She said they’re known around the Twin Towns for collecting blankets. Every new patient gets a blanket, Maxwell said, and thanks to numerous donations, they have a surplus.
“It’s always such a blessing, one, to get blankets that we don’t have to pay for the material, and then two, the fact that they come from our community means so much,” Maxwell said. “It’s so awesome to be able to tell our patients where they came from, who made them, and they love when kids make them. It means so much to them.”
Stan Goldade, math teacher and NHS advisor, said he likes to have the students do a service project each fall in addition to their monthly project, volunteering for Meals on Wheels. Previous projects were more service-oriented, such as helping families in need “shop” through donated Christmas gifts at a church in Wahpeton.
This year, the six seniors — Adam Ohm, Kaylin Nicholson, Daniel Erlandson, Grace Conzemius, Austin Erickson and Kaitlyn Banken — came up with the idea to do something tangible: make tie blankets. Some of them already had experience crafting them, Goldade said. Nicholson and Conzemius then suggested they give the blankets to hospice patients.
“This one (service project) was a little bit more special because we were actually producing a product,” Goldade said.
Goldade and some of his students went to Walmart to buy fabric off the bolt for the blankets. Goldade joked that day he couldn’t get anyone to go but the two boys, so they had some difficulties picking out fabric for both men and women. A friendly employee was able to offer ideas on what colors would pair well, and what a woman may want in a blanket, Goldade said.
“They needed just a tiny bit of direction, but they’re self-motivated,” Goldade said of the seniors.
The students worked on the blankets in the wood shop during their lunches or after school, sustained by pizzas Goldade bought. Cindy Oss, a para-educator at the high school, gave the students tips and tricks on how to make tie blankets.
“It went really well,” Oss said. “They really dug in and made them.”
Oss said all the students were eager to get to work. To make a tie blanket, the students cut fringes into two pieces of fabric laid on top of each other, then knotted the fringes together.
Goldade said they got a great reaction when they delivered the blankets.
“Jena (Maxwell) was just super excited when she saw the boxes we brought in, and we opened them up and she could see all the colors and their eyes got real big,” he said. “We couldn’t see their mouths, of course, because everyone’s wearing masks, but their eyes were twinkling,” he added, laughing.
