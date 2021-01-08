Timeline of Capitol breach

The U.S. Congress met for a joint session to certify the Electoral College's presidential results on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. The session was interrupted shortly after 2 p.m. EST Wednesday, as rioters entered the Capitol.
One woman, identified as Ashli Babbitt, was shot and killed in the riot. Benjamin Phillips, Kevin Greeson and Rosanne Boyland also died from separate medical emergencies, CNN reported Jan. 7. A Capitol Police officer also died from injuries sustained during the siege, the Associated Press reported overnight Thursday. The U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement that Officer Brian D. Sicknick was injured "while physically engaging with protesters" during the Wednesday riot.
Earlier in the day, before the officer's death, Capitol Police released a statement Thursday, Jan. 7, which read, “The Department is grateful for the assistance provided by more than 18 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies and the National Guard. More than 50 USCP and MPD (Metropolitan Police Department) sustained injuries during the attack on the Capitol. Several USCP officers have been hospitalized with serious injuries.”
Following the riots, some members of Congress hope to invoke the 25th Amendment, which allows the Vice President to assume the role of acting President if the President becomes unable to do his job. As of the evening of Jan. 7, 49 U.S. representatives — including one Republican — and 12 senators are in support of invoking the 25th Amendment. In order to do so, Vice President Mike Pence and the majority of the Cabinet would need to vote to remove Trump from office.
Among those in support of invoking the 25th Amendment are U.S. representatives Angie Cleveland, Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum, all from Minnesota, and U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (DFL-Minn.).
"President Trump incited seditionists to attack the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to subvert the will of the American people and overturn the results of the presidential election," Smith stated in a Jan. 7 release. "He is a clear and present danger to our democracy, and to our domestic and national security. He should be removed from office immediately, either through the 25th amendment or impeachment."
Timeline of events
Prior to the riot, President Donald Trump spoke at the Save America Rally on the Ellipse at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The Save America Rally was planned and executed by Women for America First, a conservative organization.
Trump Tweeted on Dec. 19, 2020, that he would be attending a “big” protest in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, stating, “Be there, will be wild!” A website was created to RSVP for the event. A YouTube video by Women for America First released Jan. 2, 2021, laid the words, “This could be the biggest event in Washington DC history. Be a part of history. Join the march,” over existing video footage of pro-Trump protests and rallies.
On Jan. 5, 2021, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino Tweeted a video taken at the West Wing, with the words, “WOW! We hear you from the West Wing—THANK YOU.” Sounds of a crowd can be heard in the background of the video. The official account of Women for America First retweeted the video. Prior to the event, the march website released a list of prohibited items, and Women for America First Tweeted, “REMINDER DO NOT BRING BACKPACKS, FLAG POLES, BANNERS, LIQUIDS ETC. INTO THE RALLY.”
Scavino Tweeted videos and photos of an immense crowd on Jan. 6, 2021, with the caption, “See you soon PATRIOTS.” In the photos and videos taken by Scavino, countless flags can be seen.
Trump spoke to the large crowd at 11 a.m. EST Jan. 6. In his address, he said, “The media will not show the magnitude of this crowd. Even I, when I turned on today, I looked, and I saw thousands of people here, but you don’t see hundreds of thousands of people behind you because they don’t want to show that. We have hundreds of thousands of people here, and I just want them to be recognized by the fake news media.”
The crowd can be heard chanting, “Fight for Trump! Fight for Trump! Fight for Trump!” seven minutes into his speech.
Sixteen minutes into his speech, Trump continued, “After this, we’re going to walk down and I’ll be there with you. We’re going to walk down. We’re going to walk down any one you want, but I think right here. We’re going walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators, and congressmen and women. We’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong."
At the end of his 75-minute speech, Trump said, “So we’re going to, we’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, I love Pennsylvania Avenue, and we’re going to the Capitol and we’re going to try and give … we’re going to try and give our Republicans, the weak ones, because the strong ones don’t need any of our help, we’re going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.”
Shortly after 2 p.m., police estimate the first rioter broke into the Capitol building using a stolen riot shield.
Tear gas was released in the rotunda around 2:37 p.m. EST, according to a Tweet from Rep. Jim Hines, D-Conn., and Congress members were evacuated.
Trump Tweeted his supporters at the Capitol, “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”
The President then Tweeted, “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”
Next, he posted a video in which he told his supporters, “Go home. We love you, you’re very special. …”
Women For American First Tweeted, “Women for America First is saddened by what has happened at the US Capitol this afternoon. We are not involved in the storming of the Capitol and do not condone any type of violence. We support law enforcement and encourage everyone to remain peaceful.”
The account later Tweeted sarcastically, “Wait, how has Congress reconvened? Shouldn’t the entire building be on a 14 day Covid quarantine?”
Congress resumed their session at 8 p.m. EST Wednesday evening, in which they certified the results of the election and named Joe Biden the next U.S. President. He is scheduled to be inaugurated Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Eight U.S. senators and 139 representatives, including Rep. Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota's 7th District, which includes Wilkin County, voted against the election results Wednesday evening.
