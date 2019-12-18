Editor’s Note: This month’s Point of View asks residents to share how they celebrate the holiday season.
As I began reaching out to community members and listening to their Christmas traditions and holiday favorites, I reflected on my own. What I began to realize is that my holiday favorites and my Christmas traditions are somewhat of the same tune as others.
Sure, their family may not comically argue over who gets the most of my grandma Shirley’s iced sugar cookies, dance to Alvin and the Chipmunks’ Christmas album while decorating the fresh spruce Christmas tree with antique and handmade ornaments or peel dozens of apples for mom’s apple pie. But everyone has their own Christmas traditions, favorite movies, favorite carols or quirky games that are unique and special to them.
Most importantly, Christmas traditions and holiday favorites seem to have one thing in common: sharing this time with the ones we love.
Daily News: How do you celebrate Christmas?
Renae Smith, Breckenridge city administrator: We celebrate on Christmas Day. On Christmas Eve we usually go to church and then on Christmas Day I celebrate with my kids. I celebrate with my siblings when we can all get together. I’m the youngest of 12 so we celebrate whenever.
My favorite tradition that I look forward to is watching Christmas cartoons like “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” I watch those every year and I even record them so I don’t miss them. My daughter and I would always watch those together.
Gail Beech, Breckenridge Elementary School secretary: Christmas Eve evening is when I like to do it. We do a big meal. The meal changes every year.
Amanda Frederick, Breckenridge State Farm insurance agent: On Christmas Eve we have family over, appetizers and open family presents. On Christmas Day, Santa comes and that is our big formal sit down Christmas meal.
DN: Do you put up a real or artificial tree? How do you decorate your tree?
RS: Artificial. I have gone away from the traditional red and green. I do some white, gold and silver. Then I do burlap wrap also.
GB: We have an artificial tree that has glitter on it and it’s driving me crazy because you can clean and clean glitter but it still goes everywhere. We have family decorations and whenever we go on trips we buy ornaments. Most of our ornaments are from trips. So I kind of get to relive trips. My favorite ornament is probably Pinocchio from Italy.
AF: I do both. We have one upstairs and one downstairs. The one upstairs is the real one that has the gifts under it and it’s very pretty and matches. The one downstairs is for the one more for the kids and they throw all decorations on it. The decorations are an accumulation over the years since they were little of the ones they have made themselves.
DN: Do you have any traditional games that you play at Christmas?
GB: We start with the oldest person and go all the way to the youngest person. Each person picks their favorite Christmas song and then everybody sings it. Also, we draw numbers and you take a gift, then someone can steal it.
AF: We do the white elephant game.
DN: Do you decorate your home?
RS: I do the winter theme all throughout winter then I do Christmas theme after Thanksgiving.
GB: Yes we do.
AF: Yes. Now that I have little kids that like to help decorate, I let them do their own thing. It’s fun for them.
DN: What is your favorite Christmas carol?
RS: “Silent Night.”
GB: “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.”
AF: I like all of it but I do really like “Oh Holy Night” and “Mary Did You Know?”
DN: What is your favorite Christmas movie?
RS: My favorite is probably “Christmas Vacation” and “The Grinch.”
GB: On Christmas eve night we always watch “A Christmas Story.” I don’t know if I’ve ever seen the whole movie because I’m usually cleaning up, or getting ready or someone is playing games. But it plays all day so it’s always on.
AF: “Christmas with the Kranks.”
Now that Christmas is on my mind, I think I’ll make some apple cider, listen to Christmas carols and continue the tradition of baking a pie — strawberry rhubarb — for Christmas.
Whether you are creating new traditions or continue old ones, grab those special to you and enjoy the most wonderful time of the year. Merry Christmas!
