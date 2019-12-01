‘Tis the season for tree lighting

Mark your calendar for Breckenridge, Minnesota’s first annual tree lighting event, including other festivities for all to enjoy.
The tree lighting event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the Veterans Memorial Park. It’s located at the corner of Fifth Street North and Beede Avenue.
There will be activities leading up to Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson lighting the tree. The Breckenridge High School Music Department will play Christmas music and Bell Bank is sponsoring the cookies and apple cider. Additionally, the Breckenridge Family Community Center will hold a coloring contest for entertainment.
All families and individuals are invited to participate in Breckenridge’s first tree lighting event. Holiday cheer will be celebrated with cookies, lights and Christmas music, states a flyer for the event. Co-hosts are the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce and the Breckenridge Family Community Center.
For additional information, contact the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce at 701-642-8744 or Breckenridge Family Community Center at 218-643-1282.
