Titan Machinery confirms coronavirus risk in Fergus Falls, Wahpeton

It was confirmed Thursday by a source at the corporate office of Titan Machinery in West Fargo, North Dakota, of a coronavirus-related risk at its Fergus Falls office after an employee with the company tested positive.
Titan Machinery’s Fergus Falls dealership is located at 2096 College Way.
Like many other businesses, the Titan dealership in Fergus Falls has been closed to customer traffic for at least three weeks.
“We implemented that a few weeks ago,” said Titan Machinery experience officer Jeff Bowman Thursday.
During that time, only employees of Titan Machinery have been in and out of the Fergus Falls dealership.
Titan has dealerships in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. In addition to their Fergus Falls dealership, Titan has dealerships in Wahpeton, North Dakota, and Elbow Lake.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz handed down a stay-at-home order in Minnesota, March 28. Some essential businesses have been allowed to remain open.
There have only been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Otter Tail County to date. No cases have been reported in Grant County, where Elbow Lake serves as the county seat. Wahpeton is the seat of Richland County and has seen four reported cases. West Fargo is located in Cass County where there have been 152 cases of COVID-19 reported. North Dakota does not presently have a stay-home order in place.
“We have been one of the early dealers to lock our doors even though we are still finding safe ways to provide the parts and the service and even the sales to help our customers get out in the field,” said Bowman. “In early days we did recognize that there is a threat posed to our employees and our customers so we sought to minimize that.”
Social distancing will be especially important for people in the agriculture industry in the weeks ahead as the spring planting season begins in Minnesota.
The Titan Machinery COVID-19 task force issued a statement Thursday:
“Titan Machinery has had an employee test positive for COVID-19. That employee is following all medical advice and state health department guidelines, and is quarantining at home. Two employees at our Fergus Falls location and two at our Wahpeton, N.D., locations have been identified as having close contact with the employee who tested positive, and they are also following state health department guidelines and quarantining at home.
“Employees at both stores were informed of the positive test result and sent home on Wednesday, April 15. A professional cleaning company was on-site at both locations April 16 cleaning and disinfecting all areas possibly affected. Titan management will inform store employees when the stores have been fully sanitized and it is safe to return to work.
“All Titan Machinery locations are diligently following CDC and state health department guidelines to help reduce the spread of coronavirus. Titan's COVID-19 task force is continually monitoring the coronavirus situation across Titan's footprint, staying current with applicable federal, state and local guidelines and directives, and communicating frequently with employees to educate and inform on actions to take to remain healthy and keep our stores and communities safe.
“This includes a directive by CEO, David Meyer, that Titan stores will not be open to public access, effective March 23. Each store remains fully staffed (remotely, where appropriate) with parts, service, precision, rental and sales professionals who are continuing to meet customer needs via telephone, the Internet, and no/low-touch delivery of parts and equipment. Due to the active and ongoing safety measures at each location, close contact to the employee who has tested positive has been very limited, and we do not believe that there has been any close contact with customers.”
