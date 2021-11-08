To do this week: Breckenridge High School Veterans Day event

1. Thursday’s event will feature guest speaker Sy Hansana, who retired as a First Sergeant E-8 after 33 years of service to the U.S. military. Hansana served in military intelligence, military police and logistic operations and the combat engineer field. He now works as Lean Promotions Agent for Doosan Bobcat in Wahpeton.
2. Not only is Hansana a veteran, he is an immigrant and a world traveler. He and his family immigrated to Hazen, North Dakota, from Laos when Hansana was 12 years old. He joined the military in 1985 as a Private E-1, and his career took him to 25 different countries. His most memorable experiences in his military career were his deployments, which included Kosovo from 1999-2000, Iraq from 2003-2004 during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Afghanistan from 2016-2017 during Operation Enduring Freedom.
3. The event will also include student presentations. During their junior year, students work on a Veterans Day project where they interview a veteran, Breckenridge High School Principal Craig Peterson said. Those projects will be presented by the now-seniors.
Why you should attend
“My military duty means being part of a family that shares the same goals and experiences that I do. It’s an honor to have these men and women in my life. The comradery is a lifelong bond. Placing service before self and being brave in the most difficult of times has instilled integrity. I am proud of my military career and grateful for all the opportunities the Army has given me.” — Sy Hansana, U.S. Military veteran
If you go
when 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11
where Breckenridge High School gymnasium, enter Door 2
