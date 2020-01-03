2019 to go down as wet ‘n’ cool

Living in the midwest, chances are the topic of weather comes up in nearly all conversations. The Daily News sifted through the National Weather Service (NWS) Grand Forks 2019 Weather and Climate Review to provide you with this past year’s weather talking points.
This end of the year newsletter was released on Jan. 1, 2019 and contains preliminary information. The statistics provided are used from weather gathered at the Fargo airport.
Temperature• The highest temperature of 2019 was 96 degrees Fahrenheit recorded on June 7. The coldest temperature of the year was recorded on January 30 at -33 degrees.
• According to the report, nine out of 12 months were below normal with February being significantly colder than years prior. However, there were no months of the year that broke the top 10 warmest or coldest months on record.
• The year 2019 turned out to have the coolest yearly average of temperatures in the past 10 years. However, it is not regarded to be in the top 10 for the coolest years ever for the area.
“Temperatures weren’t too much apart from normal. Nothing remarkably cold, but one to two degrees below normal for the annual temperature on average,” Meteorologist Technician of NWS Grand Forks Bill Barrett said.
Precipitation• The most precipitation fell on July 8 with 2.2 inches. Other daily records were set on March 9 with 0.9 inches, March 13 with 0.51 inches, June 22 with 1.40 inches, November 30 with 0.68 inches and December 29 with 0.67 inches.
• July experienced the highest above-normal precipitation levels with 1.93 inches above normal.
• The year is regarded to be the second wettest year of the last 10 years.
Snowfall• The most snowfall of the year occurred on March 9 with 9 inches, setting a new daily record for the area.
• The most snowfall that occurred in a single month was February with 21.4 inches. December came in second with a total of 20.4 inches of total snowfall.
• Considering the snow season crosses years, there is no true yearly calendar statistic.
“A lot of moisture for the year. (Precipitation) was probably the most notable of this year. Up and down the Red River Valley we had several heavy rain events. We had high snow events both at the beginning and the end of the year,” Barrett said.
In 2019, the months of January, February and March brought six wind chill warnings with extreme cold to the area. The average over the past ten years has been 3.6 per year. 2019 nearly doubled this average.
Eight blizzards occurred across the area. The average over ten years beginning in 2010 is 4.4 blizzards. After the years 2019 and 2018, 2019 nearly doubled that average.
According to the report, it is difficult to get blizzard conditions in the treed areas of Minnesota, However, statistics of this year and map sittings show that they can occur with steady snow and strong winds. A blizzard is defined as an event with sustained gusts of wind greater than or equal to 35 miles per hour, visibility less than or equal to one-quarter mile in snow and blowing snow for at least three hours.
Grand Forks and Fargo both experienced river flooding during the spring snowmelt. Stations at each location that measure the river’s height throughout the year both experienced a rise above the flood state in mid-July.
For more information, visit www.weather.gov/fgf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.