To mask or not to mask?

Editor’s Note: Many North Dakota schools begin the 2021-2022 education year on Wednesday, Aug. 25. With less than three weeks until that day and evolving guidance on protection against COVID-19, Richland County reporter Frank Stanko checked in with local education leaders.
“How would you prefer to do school this year?” Daily News and News Monitor recently asked on NABUR.
Seventeen of the 21 respondents said they’re for full, in-person learning without face masks. Two respondents said they’re for full, in-person learning with masks. One respondent was for a hybrid format, combining in-person learning with learning from home. Another respondent was for homeschooling not in association with a public school.
Your thoughts
Thirteen respondents opted to explain their answers. Here are a sample of those comments, all of which are available online:
• “Because my daughter isn’t old enough to be vaccinated yet and I want her to be as safe as possible while being able to attend school and be with her friends and teachers. Last year was a success as far as I’m concerned. (There’s) no reason to relax too much just yet. At least not until the younger children are able to be vaccinated.”
• “(I support) freedom to utilize our constitutional rights as (parents) to educate our children how we see fit. We appreciate not being bound by government mandates.”
• “The Delta variant is concerning. I teach elementary-age students who are not eligible to be vaccinated yet. We need to weigh the risk of illness against the need to provide an education in the least disruptive manner. Masking and the other COVID-19 protocols we used last school year such as cohort groups, distancing and extra cleaning helped keep our students and staff safe. I believe we need to continue with those protocols to keep our kids learning. There is risk, but wearing masks and distancing while in school has been proven to be a way to lessen that risk.”
• “Wear a mask if you want. Let others do as they want. Get the vaccine is you want or don’t. Do what (is) best for you. Don’t force people to do things they don’t want to.”
By the numbers
Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed five active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Aug. 4. This included one new case. Four new recoveries were also confirmed Wednesday.
North Dakota confirmed 557 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including 96 new cases. Fifty new recoveries were also confirmed.
According to the North Dakota Department of Health, there were 35 active COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday among ages 0-5. This was followed by 31 active cases among ages 6-11, 14 among ages 12-14 and 31 among ages 15-19. Local information for active COVID-19 cases by age group was not available.
Updated local and state numbers for vaccinations among ages 12 and older were not available. Richland County, as of Sunday, Aug. 1, confirmed 57.6 percent of its adult population being up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations. Statewide, nearly 47 percent of the adult population has been confirmed as up to date with their vaccines.
What about the schools?
Wahpeton Public Schools, four locations in Wahpeton
“Everything is going to go as normal, as it was when we ended in May,” Wahpeton Superintendent Rick Jacobson said Wednesday. “We haven’t had any discussion at the school board level (about changes). Masks are always optional. Right now, we’re not looking at any new policy to start the school year with. We continue to receive guidance and will give updates as necessary.”
St. John’s School, Wahpeton
“We’re anticipating a return that is more normal than what it was last year, but still acknowledge we live in a pandemic,” Principal Renee Langenwalter said. “We have decided that at the start of the school year, mask wearing will be optional. Like with any communicable disease, we are receiving guidance from the state and county. If COVID-19 rates indicate we will need to adjust our strategies, then we may need to include mask wearing. But we will inform students and families of any changes.”
Richland 44 Public Schools, Abercrombie and Colfax, North Dakota
“Effective June 1, 2021, masks were no longer required at Richland 44’s schools,” said Dr. Britney Gandhi, district superintendent and high school principal. “At this time, the board has not decided to change that. If numbers or cases increase, they may choose to reevaluate mitigation strategies.”
In addition to elementary and high schools, Daily News also reached out to North Dakota State College of Science, which has locations in Wahpeton and Fargo. Turn to Page A2 for that update.
