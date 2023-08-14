Todd Christie, center volunteered to serve in the U.S. Army, doing so from 1982-2002. Or, as he explained it, '20 years, two months and two days.' Christie received his Quilt of Valor from Cindy Selstedt, left, and Sue Hendrickson, right, as Kristie Berg, not pictured, read his history out loud.
A lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and American Legion, Todd Christie received his Quilt of Valor Saturday, Aug. 12 in Wahpeton.
Christie volunteered to serve in the U.S. Army, doing so from 1982-2002. Or, as he explained it, “20 years, two months and two days.” Christie’s long — and easy to remember — service began with eight weeks of basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. From there, he received five weeks of officer training.
“Todd served in the Kosovo Campaign, Honduras and Korea during his long career with the North Dakota Army National Guard,” said Kristie Berg, a member of the Red River Quilters, the local Quilts of Valor chapter. “He is married to Brenda and they have two sons.”
Berg was joined by fellow Red River Quilters members Sue Hendrickson and Cindy Selstedt. Quilts of Valor ceremonies are special times for not only the honored U.S. military veterans, but for the people doing the honoring.
“A lot of what we receive is either a piece of paper or a ribbon,” Christie said. “This is a more lasting reminder.”
“It’s a gift to us,” Hendrickson said. “We love doing this. We thank you, as well as your family and friends for coming.”
Christie received his Quilt of Valor outside the Richland County Courthouse, Wahpeton. The ceremony took place next to the battle cross monument honoring three Twin Towns Area soldiers who died in the War on Terror.
Those soldiers include Army Specialist Christopher Kleinwachter, 1976-2006; Army Staff Sgt. David C. Kuehl, 1980-2007; and U.S. Army Specialist Keenan Cooper, 1990-2010. Cooper was a good friend of Christie’s son, Jordan, as well as the entire Christie family.
“He was known for a great smile. That’s how people remember him,” Todd Christie said about Cooper.
Christie’s military career included receiving several Army commendations, including the NATO Service, National Defense Service and Armed Forces medals, the Expert Marksman badge with Rifle bar and the Sharpshooter Marksman badge with Grenade bar. A memorable story was shared during Saturday’s ceremony.
“On arrival in Kosovo, as part of our reception briefing, a general spoke to us and held up a Challenge Coin (the Commanding General’s Award for Safety), saying he would award soldiers one if they were doing significant things safely,” Christie wrote. “In my mind, I thought that somehow I was going to get one of those coins … but how?”
Time passed, up to the point that Christie’s deployment was nearly over. A call came in to the operations center. There had been an explosion at the burn pit on base. Flames had ignited nearly grain fields and tree lines.
“They were requesting bulldozers to go out and fight the flames. However, all of our dozers were being readied for the return trip home,” Christie wrote.
Hearing the request, Christie suggested that still-operational road graders we used. He promptly grabbed the keys for two of those vehicles, tossing one set to another soldier.
“As we headed across Camp Bondsteel to where we could see smoke billowing high in the air, we heard a number of vehicles honking and people shouting at us to slow down. We were exceeding the rather slow speed limit on base,” Christie wrote.
Christie and his partner drove by the burn pit and crossed the base perimeter. It was there that Christie noticed a couple of fire trucks parked nearby. They were not leaving the base area.
“I learned later that they were concerned about the possibility of landmines in the area,” Christie wrote. “With time, we were able to get the fires out and returned to base without anyone getting hurt.”
A few days later, Christie and his partner were requested to attend what turned out to be an awards and recognition ceremony. To his surprise, they each received the Commanding General’s Award for Safety, as well as sincere thanks for actions that prevented further damage to trees and fields, as well as potential damage to structures in a nearby town.
“Afterwards, I thought it was interesting that I had received the ‘Safety Coin,’” Christie wrote. “We had left base without our weapons and without our flak jackets, exceeded the speed limit and drove equipment through the flames in areas that others would not go, as the potential for landmines was there. What we did wasn’t safe — but I got my coin!”