A lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and American Legion, Todd Christie received his Quilt of Valor Saturday, Aug. 12 in Wahpeton.

Christie volunteered to serve in the U.S. Army, doing so from 1982-2002. Or, as he explained it, “20 years, two months and two days.” Christie’s long — and easy to remember — service began with eight weeks of basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. From there, he received five weeks of officer training.



