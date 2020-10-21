Todd Green holding virtual concert for Twin Towns Area

Todd Green, seen with his instruments.

 Submitted

Musician Todd Green performs original music inspired by many different cultures in the Middle East, Central Asia, Far East and South America on over 30 acoustic string, flute and percussion instruments.

His advanced, custom-built electronics gives him almost unlimited freedom to layer instruments as he performs, in effect turning him into a high-tech one-man-band of world music.

Grants from Humanities North Dakota, Arts Midwest and ND Council on the Arts were received for Green to put on live concerts last spring. They were cancelled due to COVID-19 and this fall's rescheduled events were postponed when Todd was involved in a vehicle rollover accident in Colorado on his way to the Twin Towns. Everything is now virtual, including a presentation to Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota students grades K-8.

The concert, lasting two hours, can be viewed at https://youtu.be/iKuwsZChAhQ.

A post concert Zoom discussion with Todd Green is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27th. The concert needs to be watched first. To get the Zoom invite, please email info@toddgreen.com.

Tags

Load comments