Tom Richels mourned by friends, colleagues

Tom Richels, left, who served 32 years as Wilkin County's lead engineer, is seen with Vern Woytassek, the county's emergency manager at the time, during a 2010 pre-flood season meeting. Richels, who recently died at age 75, is being fondly remembered by many.
Wilkin County, Minnesota, has lost a pioneer, as far as Dan Swedlund is concerned.
Swedlund, who retired as a maintenance supervisor after 36 years with Wilkin County, is among those mourning Thomas “Tom” Richels. Richels, who served 32 years as Wilkin County’s lead engineer and recently died at age 75, will have his Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at St. John’s Church in Wahpeton.
“He believed that since everybody paid taxes to the school, they should get something out of their tax dollars,” Swedlund said.
Swedlund and former Wilkin County Commissioner John Blaufuss recalled Richels leading the way on numerous improvement projects. They included construction of a track around Breckenridge High School, putting drain tiling in the baseball field and filling in a ditch adjacent to the football field.
“The thing that always impressed me was that he was willing to tackle any project for the betterment of the community,” Blaufuss said.
“There was always a long list of things to do, and sometimes it was by hook or by crook, but it got done,” Swedlund said.
Richels’ commitment to community development in Breckenridge, Minnesota, was recognized with the establishment of Tom Richels Park.
“He played an essential role in building this park and walking trail,” his obituary states. “He conceptualized a brick pathway in the shape of a heart honoring children who have passed away. The ‘Cherish the Child’ event is hosted there every year to help families celebrate lost loved ones.”
This year’s Cherish the Child will be held Thursday, June 22 at Tom Richels Park. Colette Barton annually takes part in the event to honor, remember and cherish the memories of children who died.
“Tom was kind, compassionate, dedicated and meticulous,” Barton said. “Tom and Cindy (Richels, Tom’s wife of 33 years) placed the new bricks and planted flowers each year for the Cherish the Child memorial event in Tom Richels Park. He will be missed.”
Blaufuss and Neal Folstad were both Wilkin County Commissioners in 1997. That year saw a massive flood throughout the Southern Red River Valley.
“I’ll never forget, we were out sandbagging,” Blaufuss said. “It was wet and cold and here’s Tom and Cindy throwing sandbags. He probably didn’t have any sleep that night, because he was figuring out what was going to be done to save things. He was the flood expert of this area, and I can’t think of a better example of his dedication to the community.”
Folstad remembers Richels as a cooperative man who always had a plan in place. It did not matter if that plan was impacted by weather, economic or personnel issues. There was always a second option.
“Tom was a good communicator, a good listener,” Folstad said. “He didn’t always agree with what the commissioners wanted, but he understood the chain of command. He didn’t go around complaining if he didn’t get his way.”
Swedlund knew Richels as more than a colleague. The two enjoyed hunting and fishing together, although the number of trips lessened over the years.
“Tom had too much energy for me,” Swedlund said. “He could move!”
Richels was someone who loved to do projects that were challenging.
“When someone said, ‘You can’t do that,’ that’s when he had to do it. The marker was laid down and here we come. Most of the time, we worked with fewer people and got as much done as the contractors that we worked alongside,” Swedlund said.
For Blaufuss, the bottom line is that Richels did more for the community “than people will ever really know.”
“He wasn’t out to toot his own horn,” Blaufuss said. “He would see a need to get things done, he’d get together, he’d figure it out and he’d do it. He was someone to emulate and someone to look up to and I hope more people do just that.”
Richels, his obituary states, is survived by wife Cindy, daughters Lindsay and Justine, siblings Pat, Larry and Peggy and an extended family including five grandchildren, Julian, Ellery, Ivey, Thor and Lila.
“We got a lot done,” Swedlund said. “The ‘we’ is pretty important. Yeah, there were struggles. But there were plenty of good times.”