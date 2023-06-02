Tom Richels mourned by friends, colleagues

Tom Richels, left, who served 32 years as Wilkin County's lead engineer, is seen with Vern Woytassek, the county's emergency manager at the time, during a 2010 pre-flood season meeting. Richels, who recently died at age 75, is being fondly remembered by many.

 Daily News file photo

Wilkin County, Minnesota, has lost a pioneer, as far as Dan Swedlund is concerned.

Swedlund, who retired as a maintenance supervisor after 36 years with Wilkin County, is among those mourning Thomas “Tom” Richels. Richels, who served 32 years as Wilkin County’s lead engineer and recently died at age 75, will have his Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at St. John’s Church in Wahpeton.

Tom Richels’ commitment to community development in Breckenridge, Minn., was recognized with the establishment of Tom Richels Park. 'The ‘Cherish the Child’ event is hosted there every year to help families celebrate lost loved ones,' his obituary states.
Tom Richels, seen accepting an award in 2009.


