Dreah Frolek, a senior at Lidgerwood Public School in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, was one of several youth playing a unique game of basketball Thursday, Oct. 7 in Wahpeton. The game included a basketball — and excavators.
Excavator basketball was one of the activities included with “T4,” a two-day, 17-school North Dakota State College of Science event promoting tools, trades, torque and tech. On Thursday and Friday, Oct. 8, NDSCS’ campus welcomed “tomorrow’s innovative workforce in our schools today.”
Frolek said she was a little nervous when she began operating an excavator, but soon found the experience awesome.
“I’m keeping my options open right now. I want to learn more about this and ask more questions,” Frolek said.
Opening day of T4 coincided with Joel Heitkamp’s “News & Views” radio program being broadcast at NDSCS. Outgoing college president Dr. John Richman shared his thoughts on introducing youth to viable career options.
“It’s about helping educate the student,” Richman said. “You say you want to do ‘x.’ Let’s guide you to x. You find out earlier if that’s what you’re interested in. That’s part of career exploration. That was the driving force behind the career center.”
The Career Innovation Center, currently under construction in Fargo, is expected to open in late 2022.
“Let’s create more opportunities to educate the young people, and the influencers, including the parents. Let’s let the young people choose,” Richman said.
Approximately 375 students attended T4 on Thursday, followed by approximately 260 on Friday, Oct. 8. Participating schools and districts were from North Dakota and Minnesota.
“I’ve seen a lot of people working on machines, electrical stuff and torque,” said Christian Dietz, a junior at Davies High School, Fargo. “It’s been a really good experience. I’ve been learning a lot and it’s a really good atmosphere.”
Dietz was among the Davies students watching classmate Carsen Barta on a motorcycle. Everything from automotive technology to nursing was introduced during T4.
“Students will be doing real world, hands-on activities, learning about the different in-demand careers and academic opportunities,” NDSCS stated. “They will be in the shops, labs and learning spaces throughout NDSCS, learning from instructors and business and industry representatives. This is the first time a T4 event has been held on a college campus.”
Mackenzie Sand is another Lidgerwood senior. She had fun while playing excavation basketball. Her school counselor, recent 20 Under 40 honoree Erin Bohenstingl, was glad that students received such “a great opportunity.”
“I hope they get some hands-on experience, try some different things and find out what they want to get into,” Bohenstingl said.
