Top 10 most read stories of 2020

Being a journalist in 2020 had a different feel than in previous years. We covered the coronavirus pandemic from the start. We provided you with daily updates on reported cases, hospitalizations and sadly, deaths.
We also continued to bring you coverage of news and information from the Southern Red River Valley. We saw students move out of classrooms to learn from home. Adults also went home to work, in many cases.
Essential workers became part of the lexicon, and yes, journalists are part of that. We were allowed to continue doing our jobs, informing the public of the latest news and issues coming out of local government, the courts, agriculture and education.
Athletic activities shut down, which meant we had no sports coverage at all for months, so we gave you more outdoor recreation coverage.
As we wrap up 2020, a year many of us would like to forget, we need to remember there is hope on the horizon. We are grateful to you, our readers and advertisers, whose support has become so crucial to our business. Thank you for trusting us with bringing you news and information you can use.
Here are excerpts of our 10 most read news stories from our website in 2020.
1. Breckenridge movie theater closed permanently
Paige Rudick, June 23, 2020
Cinema 6 Theatre, located at 320 Minnesota Ave. in Breckenridge, Minnesota will be permanently closing its doors. The Cinema Entertainment Corporation (CEC) theater has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s going to be tough and it’s going to be sad to drive by the building when it’s empty. We had some very regular customers that we are really going to miss,” theater Manager Melaney Weinkauf said. “I started working at Cinema 6 and with the company since 1994. My whole family has worked there with me.”
Over the last several years, business at the Breckenridge theater had been in significant decline. However, the last few months have made keeping the theater’s doors open too difficult to manage.
2. Hankinson woman accused of aiding meth delivery
Frank Stanko, April 21, 2020
A Hankinson, North Dakota woman is facing one class B felony charge related to a methamphetamine delivery.
Kaddi Dell Krause, 44, made her initial appearance in Richland County District Court Monday, April 20. Krause is accused of aiding another in committing the offense of delivering a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine. An investigation was conducted by the Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force.
An undercover SEMCA agent arranged to meet Amber Hehn on Nov. 7, 2019, court documents state. The Hankinson woman was allegedly going to sell 3.5 grams of methamphetamine for $425.
3. Man killed in fiery car accident in Wilkin County identified
Paige Rudick, June 1, 2020
Dareck Thompson, a 29-year-old Savage, Minnesota man, died from a car accident during the early morning hours of Monday, June 1 in Connelly Township, Minnesota. Law enforcement originally reported the driver as being from Wahpeton, N.D.
The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office arrived to the scene and found the man had been ejected from the vehicle that was on fire. The man was transported to CHI St. Francis Health in Breckenridge by Ambulance Services Inc. Authorities reported that his injuries were fatal.
4. Woman to appear in court for manslaughter and neglect
Paige Rudick, Jan. 14, 2020
A hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 related to the case of a Breckenridge, Minnesota child murdered by his father in 2018.
Ramona Louise Shortman, 24, is scheduled to appear at the Wilkin County Courthouse where she faces two second-degree felony charges for manslaughter and two gross misdemeanor charges for neglecting a child in the presence of physical and emotional harm. Judge Amy Doll and Minnesota State’s Attorney for Wilkin County Carl Thunem will be presiding over this case.
The Daily News previously reported that Winter Sky Barker, 3, was found dead in his home on April 10, 2018.
5. Ages 20-39 account for half of ND’s active COVID-19 cases
Frank Stanko, June 30, 2020
North Dakotans between ages 20-39 accounted for exactly half of the state’s active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, June 30.
The 302 active cases confirmed by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) included 94 individuals in their 20s and 57 individuals in their 30s. The remaining 151 active cases included 31 individuals among ages 0-19 and 120 individuals among ages 40 and older.
Healthcare leaders continue urging the population to follow recommended safety guidelines. Dr. Robert Redfield of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) testified Tuesday before the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
6. Fundraising begins for Wohlers memorial path
Frank Stanko, June 17, 2020
Donations for the “Tyler Scott Wohlers Memorial Path” will be accepted through GoFundMe beginning Thursday, June 18. Wohlers’ family and friends have a goal of $75,000 for the project, which would be constructed along Highway 78 between Battle Lake and Ottertail, Minnesota.
As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, the campaign has raised $33,975 from 332 donors. Anyone who would prefer to not use GoFundMe can send donations to the “Tyler Wohlers Walkway Fund” account through Bremer Bank, Wahpeton, and Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Wohlers, 21, was fatally struck by a car in an early morning hit and run along the highway on July 6, 2019. He had been walking home after a night with friends.
7. Guns, meth paraphernalia seized from Wahpeton home
Frank Stanko, May 27, 2020
A Wahpeton man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to two home searches.
Wesley Thomas Klosterman, 32, made his initial appearance in Richland County District Court Friday, May 22. Klosterman is accused of child endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and fraudulent practices in urine testing.
An investigation conducted by the Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force concerns a Wednesday, May 20 incident at a Wahpeton residence.
8. Wahpeton man facing drug delivery, possession charges
Frank Stanko, July 24, 2020
A Wahpeton man is facing multiple felony, misdemeanor and infraction charges related to methamphetamine delivery, methamphetamine and marijuana possession and methamphetamine paraphernalia possession.
Joshua Michael Scully, 35, made his initial appearance in Richland County District Court Wednesday, July 22. He faces charges related to a Monday, July 20 incident in Wahpeton.
Through a joint investigation of the Wahpeton Police Department and Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force, Scully is accused of allegedly willfully possessing methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, with the intent to deliver. The charge is class B felony level.
9. Wilkin County confirms first case of COVID-19
Paige Rudick, March 26, 2020
Wilkin County Public Health has confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus in the county on Thursday, March 26.
The Minnesota Department of Health has notified Wilkin County Public Health Officials of its first lab confirmed case of COVID-19 due to community spread. It was reported that the individual does not have severe symptoms and is at home, recovering well.
Due to the small size of Wilkin County, information regarding name, age, location or any other easily identifiable information of the individual will not be released due to privacy laws, officials said.
10. Minn. man charged for kidnapping
Paige Rudick, April 20, 2020
Johnathan Masibulele Hieserich, 19, was arrested and charged with six felony counts in relation to an incident that occurred on Saturday, March 14.
The Breckenridge Police Department was dispatched to CHI St. Francis Health in Breckenridge to respond to a reported armed robbery on Saturday.
The teenage victim reported he had gone to meet the defendant to purchase marijuana. Once the victim entered the vehicle, the defendant allegedly drove away and pointed a gun near the victim’s head. The victim feared for his life and jumped out of a moving vehicle into the roadway near Favorite’s Deli. The victim later was brought to the hospital and the police were notified.
