Top 5 Things to Do in Richland County

When I first moved to the Southern Red River Valley, I was coming from the Twin Cities, where I grew up. I didn’t know what to expect in Wahpeton, Richland County or even North Dakota. One of the first things I did was look up what there was to do in the area.
The results were not great. One of the top results was a top five list. While a few entries were good, like Chahinkapa Zoo and the Red Door Art Gallery, others weren’t great. The list included a church and a cemetery, which aren’t the most exciting things a town can offer. They were great for one-time tourists. I wanted things that were fun and varied, things for someone who isn’t just visiting but is living in Richland County.
I came to the Twin Towns Area with the idea that there wasn’t much to do around here. After more than a year-and-a-half here, I know that I was completely wrong about what there was to offer. Also, that online top five list is a bit off.
Now that I am saying goodbye to Richland County, I wanted to offer up my own top five list. It's something that may give people new to town a better understanding of everything offered in the many Southern Red River Valley communities.
My items aren’t listed in any order, I almost don’t want to assign numbers to them. But, top five lists are popular. I'll put the numbers there so that we know that there are five of them.
So without further ado, here are my “Top Five Things to Do in Richland County.”
1. Festivals
It may be because I work at the newspaper, but I am always able to find myself at a festival or community event throughout the year. No matter the season, North Dakota communities like gathering for events. Whether it is Santa Days in Wyndmere, Heritage Days in Lidgerwood, Oktoberfest in Hankinson, Chalkfest in Wahpeton or one of the many other community festivals there are events to participate in year round.
Communities around here really push to bring themselves together and enjoy the time they get. At nearly every festival I covered, I would ask about why it is important for towns to hold festivals. Nearly every time I ask, I am told about how much people want to see their community working together and playing together.
If you are looking for something to do in Richland County, make sure to check out a festival.
2. Fundraisers
These are a lot like festivals, but they are a bit different. Rather than getting together for fun, fundraisers give people a chance to get together for a common goal. Whether that is to raise money for a non-profit organization, help someone pay for medical treatment or raise funds for building or renovating.
Fundraisers take many forms, they can be big events that draw in the whole town and have auctions worth thousands of dollars, or they can be small and draw in a few people who care deeply about a cause. Some look like parties, others have a theme or competition to them. Whatever the fundraiser is, make sure to check one out and find out about how much the people of Richland County care for each other.
3. Outdoors
There is a rich tradition of outdoorsmanship in this area. I won’t name names, but when I got here someone told me that “Being a fisherman in North Dakota means fishing in Minnesota.” While North Dakota may not have as many waterways to fish on, it does have some really good ones like Lake Elsie, Kidder Recreation Area or one of the many other lakes and ponds scattered across the county.
Richland has more to offer than just fishing. The county is filled with incredible parks and recreation areas. One of my favorite stories to write while at the News Monitor was about the Hankinson Hills Campgrounds. This space offers cheap camping opportunities where you can drive up to the campsite. Easy access means easy camping. While you don’t need to hike a mile to your campsite, the land is expansive and offers many hiking opportunities.
When we are talking about parks in the area it would be foolish to not bring up Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton. This one-stop shop for fun has nearly everything a park could offer. A golf course, a renowned zoo, a pool, ice skating, art, trails, event space, tennis courts, basketball courts, river views, a baseball diamond, a playground and camping ground can all be found in and around the park.
If you want to enjoy Richland County, be sure to enjoy everything going on outdoors, whether it is a few hours in a park or an overnight stay in the wilderness.
4. The Arts
Richland County is rich with culture. From school plays to professional artists the area has plenty of creative endeavors to partake in or enjoy. Some of my favorite stories to write are about the ways that people are showing themselves to the community through art. Luckily, there have been multiple groups that work to bring the arts to Richland County.
In Wahpeton, the Red Door Art Gallery is the best example of the arts in Richland County. Regular showings of local artists’ work are a great way to spend an afternoon. Plus, many of the pieces are on sale, meaning you have the chance to take home a bit of the arts.
It isn’t just paintings, sculptures and mixed media that Richland is rich in. The Southeast North Dakota Communities Theater group works tirelessly to put on a series of shows throughout the year. With a comfortable atmosphere of the Barney VFW, these shows are welcoming and well performed.
5. Athletics
In my time as a reporter, I have gone to plenty of athletic events. I have gotten to see amazing comebacks, stunning blowouts, exciting wins and tough losses. Every single one has been fun to watch and worth checking out.
If you get the opportunity, head to a football game and see the whole town pack the sidelines. Check out a softball game in the nice warm summer weather. The excitement at these games are incredible, you can witness firsthand the amount of pride the communities of Richland County have in their local teams.
Or, if you want to get in on the action, join one of the many rec leagues around the county. Plenty of places host adult baseball and softball. Basketball courts and soccer fields mean you can play some pickup ball with just a few friends.
There is a lot to enjoy in Richland County. Check on local Facebook groups about what is going on and be sure to get out there and have fun. Whether you are new to the area or grew up here, there is always more to discover.