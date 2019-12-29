Top 10 stories of 2019

During 2019, we covered the news that’s important to you – the good, the bad, the mundane and the humorous. It was hard to pick just 10 to list here, but I hope you’ll agree. If you missed any of them hem, you may want to go back and check them out. View them in their entirety on our website at www.wahpetondailynews.com
Here are excerpts from my top 10 favorite stories, in no particular order, we wrote in 2019.
1. 50-year-old mystery — by intern Katie Betz (July 7)
Katie dug into our archives for this Did You Know? story published over the summer, and interviewed current Wilkin County Sheriff Rick Fiedler to get the scoop on an unsolved case from 1969 in Doran, Minnesota. The victim, Willie Vocks, was known to flash large amounts of money, and officials at the time suspected robbery was the likely motive for the apparent homicide.
Read the story here: https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/news/year-old-mystery/article_09a08d30-9ddd-11e9-88f7-579d063e33e1.html
2. Sons, husbands, brothers, friends … and heroes — by Frank Stanko (Oct. 22)
Three Twin Towns Area soldiers who died in the War on Terror were honored with a battle cross monument, dedicated Oct. 19 at the Richland County Courthouse. They were U.S. Army Specialist Keenan Cooper (1990-2010), U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David C. Kuehl (1980-2007), and U.S. Army Specialist Christopher Kleinwachter (1976-2006). Frank captured some great images to go along with the story, too. Read it here: https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/news/sons-husbands-brothers-friends-and-heroes/article_8a76637e-f44c-11e9-988d-df4424c54ffa.html
3. 24 years of love and laughter — by Julie Bezenek (Jan. 27)
This was a Goodlife story on the retirement of longtime foster parents James and Kari Jawaski of Breckenridge, Minnesota. The couple raised their own four daughters, and fostered a number of others over the years, opening up their hearts and homes to youngsters who were in need. The story also shared information on the need for more foster families. Read about them here: https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/news/years-of-love-and-laughter/article_74b9202a-2117-11e9-a3aa-37a32dd0639d.html
4. Signing off — Lipp and Mauch say goodbye to their listeners — by Turner Blaufuss (March 22)
KBMW radio talk show hosts Rollie Lipp and Juli Mauch, both veteran broadcasters, aired their final show March 15. Between the two, they had 34 years of experience. The last four years, KBMW listeners would start their day with the pair. Read the story here: https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/news/signing-off/article_04f357d0-4c26-11e9-9f9d-4faf4dc5ba37.html
5. American at last — by Frank Stanko (July 3)
Mikan Bigwood, a native of Ivory Coast, West Africa, and now a resident of Wahpeton, became a U.S. citizen over the summer at a ceremony in Fargo. Frank talked to her about the nearly two-year path to citizenship and her early years in Ivory Coast, surviving civil wars and turmoil there. Read about Mikan’s journey here: https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/news/american-at-last/article_05f25c88-9d0e-11e9-a417-af7d829dee78.html
6. NDSCS accused of inappropriate activities — by Frank Stanko (April 15)
Frank covered this over a series of stories, when the North Dakota State College of Science received an unfavorable performance audit, which led to complaints against leadership at the college, too. All our stories aren’t good news, but it’s our job to shine a light on areas where taxpayer dollars are being used, and make sure they aren’t being mismanaged. Read more here: https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/news/ndscs-accused-of-inappropriate-activities/article_fdeb2634-5fa8-11e9-9dad-7b6b0374b8b3.html
7. Streets? Pests? Odors? Resident has several questions for city leaders — by Frank Stanko (May 23)
Covering council meetings is part of our job, although much of what is discussed there can be mundane. I like how Frank handled the coverage of this particular Wahpeton council meeting, where we designed it in a Q&A format with city leaders. It features questions many people have but may not ask. Get the answers here: https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/news/streets-pests-odor/article_50a508ce-7cdf-11e9-b2cd-c76c4329d6ec.html
8. Good work in Guatemala — by intern Katie Betz (June 23)
I tipped Katie off to this story shared during our weekly Rotary meeting, about my fellow Rotarian Paige (Craigmile) Kjesbo, who traveled to Guatemala in March with other Rotarians to help build a schoolhouse. We learned this Rotarian chose to skip taking a vacation to instead volunteer her time and do good for others. I always appreciate learning how our service club members are helping others. Read more about the trip hwere: https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/news/good-work-in-guatemala/article_f061cbdc-9444-11e9-bafc-ebe82e04e233.html
9. Pilot: ‘Helicopters are cool’ — by Turner Blaufuss (Aug. 9)
Breckenridge native and class of 2010 graduate Jennifer Kwiatek has pursued a career as a U.S. Navy pilot. She spoke to us about the job just three weeks before being deployed. Learn what it takes to fly a military helicopter here: https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/news/pilot-helicopters-are-cool/article_2bdd1404-ba2a-11e9-8d61-2bfd41f7cb25.html
10. Tornado touchdowns in Twin Towns Area — by Frank Stanko (July 11)
Richland and Wilkin counties experienced funnel clouds and brief tornado touchdowns during a late afternoon rain storm July 9. Nick Roehl and I did some storm chasing, along with several other residents we saw that day, which resulted in dramatic weather photos to accompany the story. Check them out here: https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/news/tornado-touchdowns-in-twin-towns-area/article_09f318f4-a34e-11e9-993f-e3f97c871848.html
