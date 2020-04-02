Wahpeton Public Schools honored its top teacher and classified employee for 2020 on Thursday, April 2.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the district couldn’t hold its annual awards ceremony. The winners were revealed through social media.
Dana Kasowski, a resource room teacher at Wahpeton Middle School, was named the 2020 Teacher of the Year.
“Mrs. Kasowski is always advocating for her students and helping other teachers implement a plan that will help her students succeed,” the district stated. “She is a constant leader at Wahpeton Middle School focused on building positivity in the school.”
Kasowski is an “unbelievable” teacher, Superintendent Rick Jacobson said.
“She remains calm in difficult situations with kids who are having a tough time,” he said. “She knows what to do. Without her, we’d really be struggling. She’s also taken on the role of being a foster parent, so her work goes beyond the normal school day. She’s always pleasant, positive and model for everyone around her.”
Kasowksi’s fellow nominees were elementary school counselor Julie Carlson; first grade teacher Kayla Cook; eighth grade science teacher Sherri Dryburgh; instrumental music teacher Tammy Goerger; fourth grade teacher Adonica Good; art instructor Elaine Klocke; and grades 6-12 librarian Anita Tooley.
Technology Coordinator Scott Albertson was named the 2020 Classified Employee of the Year.
“Scott has drastically improved the area of technology in the Wahpeton School District,” the district stated. “He is always willing to help others in a positive way with an excellent attitude.”
Albertson’s win is well-deserved, Jacobson said.
“He’s taken our technology to the next level,” he said. “Without him, I don’t know how we’d handle this COVID-19 crisis. Since he started, he really brought us into the 21st century.”
Albertson’s fellow nominees were teacher assistant James Bass; paraprofessional Lynnae Loeks; paraprofessional Katie Rossow; high school administrative assistant Lenore Stevens; head cook Maureen “Red” Truesdell; and paraprofessional Trista Wiebusch.
Kasowski and Albertson are expected to receive their awards during the week of Monday, April 6.
Wahpeton Public Schools’ awards are one of several early April events that have adjusted to social distancing practices in response to COVID-19.
The 25th Annual DREAMS Auction, a fundraiser for North Dakota State College of Science, opened at 12 p.m. Thursday. An online-only celebration, DREAMS is open through 9 p.m. Friday, April 3.
“This is a great opportunity to purchase unique items and experiences for someone special while supporting the NDSCS Alumni Foundation,” the college stated. “Everyone is welcome to join the online auction from any location. There is no registration fee.”
Guests and interested bidders can visit www.ndscsalumni.com/dreams to register, learn more about bidding and receiving items and check out what’s on this year’s auction block.
Top items include a priceless North Dakota State University football autographed by past and present coaches Craig Bohl, Chris Klieman and Matt Entz. It’s donated by Perry and Denise Miller, Wahpeton. Guests can also bid on items including getaway experiences to Coteau des Prairies Lodge, the Chanhassen Dinner Theater, Orlando, Florida and more.
Specialty items in this year’s auction include a handmade wood pallet American flag, “Sunset on Old Main” by renowned artist and Wahpeton native Shawn McCann and a one-of-a-kind bobblehead of NDSCS President Dr. John Richman.
“We appreciate your participation in this year’s online event and we thank you for your commitment to the ‘Tradition of Success’ and helping students fulfill their dreams,” NDSCS stated.
“Heroes of Hope,” the 2020 Richland-Wilkin Relay for Life, is also a virtual event this year. A fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, Heroes of Hope will be held from 3-10 p.m. Saturday, April 4 on Facebook and Instagram.
The Facebook page, “Relay For Life of Wahpeton, ND/Breckenridge, MN,” is located at https://facebook.com/WahpetonBreckenridgeRFL/.
The Instagram page, “AmericanCancerSocietyND,” is located at https://www.instagram.com/americancancersocietynd/.
“Participants are encouraged to comment on videos as well as sharing their own videos and pictures,” Daily News previously reported. “There will be new activities and topics every hour.”
While cancer does not stop, Relay for Life supporters say neither does their drive.
“During the event, we will share information about online donations or where checks may be sent to,” Event Lead Carol Poppel said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.