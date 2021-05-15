Tossing their caps to the future

Sporting their caps and gowns and numbering approximately 600 strong, North Dakota State College of Science’s class of 2021 graduated Friday, May 14.
The 3 p.m. event, which included students from NDSCS’ Wahpeton campus, Fargo location and online programs, was held in the Ed Werre Arena of the Clair T. Blikre Activities Center, Wahpeton.
Once again, students and campus leaders shared the responsibility of guiding graduation. Faculty Senate President Dr. Anissa Hoffman served as stage marshall. Vice President for Academic Affairs Harvey Link, retiring at the close of the 2020-2021 education year, presided as master of ceremonies.
Dr. John Richman, NDSCS’ president, gave remarks and recognitions before presenting the college’s students their degrees, diplomas and certificates. He was joined by Student Senate President Nicole Colón, who shared remarks. As is tradition, musicians from NDSCS also performed a selection for graduation.
Friday’s graduation was NDSCS’ first in the Ed Werre Arena since the COVID-19 pandemic. The college, which continues to adopt, promote and modify best practices against the spread of coronavirus, placed guidelines on graduation.
All graduates and guests were required to wear a face covering at all times during the ceremony. Attendance was limited, with each participating graduate being allotted a maximum of four guest tickets. Only individuals with tickets were allowed to enter Ed Werre Arena. Guests were also ushered to seats and required to remain in their seats throughout the ceremony.
NDSCS, founded in 1903, is America’s second-oldest two-year comprehensive college. Learning opportunities include face-to-face classes, distance education, online courses and workforce training. Degrees, certificates and diplomas are offered in more than 80 academic options ranging from career and technical studies to liberal arts. The college is known for events including the Science of Leadership Day of Service.
In celebration of graduation, Daily News spoke to five members of NDSCS’ class of 2021. Here, in their own words, are five Wildcats:
Ty Horner, Liberal Arts, Sisters, Oregon
What brought you to NDSCS?
“I actually came here mostly for basketball (Horner was a center for the Wildcats). It’s a better college offering better education. I wanted to change up my experience. I’ve loved NDSCS.”
What are your immediate plans after graduation?
“I’m going to Yellowstone with my girlfriend for six days and then back to Oregon for the center. I’m super-excited.”
Do you have any favorite memories from school?
“I would probably say our home game versus Dawson. We won. It was a fun time. The president (Richman) was in the stands and we had a big turnout.”
If there anything special you’ve learned or experienced while in school?
“I went ice fishing for the first time. Oregon boys don’t usually get to do that stuff."
Do you have advice for incoming students?
“Do as much outreach activities as you can. Don’t be shy. Everybody’s super-nice at this school. Be nice to the lunch ladies, so they’re nice to you.”
Adrianna “Anna” Winter, Culinary Arts, Coon Rapids, Minnesota
What brought you to NDSCS?
“I liked that it was a two-year school while also having activities and and allowing me to live on campus in a dorm.”
What are your immediate plans after graduation?
“I’ll be heading out to Washington, D.C. to work in a restaurant beginning next week. My advisor set up the job with me.”
Do you have any favorite memories from school?
“Going on the culinary trips that we did was a fun experience. We went to Seattle and Denver this year. In Seattle, there’s a lot more seafood to try. Denver was a lot of everything. We tried so much.”
If there anything special you’ve learned or experienced while in school?
“How to work with other people, as well as having a community mindset.”
Do you have advice for incoming students?
“Get involved. Not only will you meet a lot of people, but it will definitely help you in your future.”
Kevin Gilgallon, Diesel Technology, Grand Forks, North Dakota
What brought you to NDSCS?
“I chose to come to NDSCS because I had previously been on the campus. I took a tour of Bisek Hall and I was really impressed with the facilities. That was a big factor for me.”
What are your immediate plans after graduation?
“I’m excited to start a position next week Thursday. I’m moving this weekend to Mandan, North Dakota. It’s a clear track by going here. They’re very helpful in the process of getting opportunities set up.”
Do you have any favorite memories from school?
“I really enjoyed my time playing with the Esports teams. I got to participate in League of Legends and Rocket League. We weren’t always the most successful at winning games, but I really enjoyed the time we spent and the camaraderie I built with them.”
If there anything special you’ve learned or experienced while in school?
“Over the past few years, I’ve definitely improved myself and my organization. Through the Science of Leadership program, I did a lot of self-evaluation and figuring out what drives me, how I operate. That’s really going to help me in my future.”
Do you have advice for incoming students?
“Get out of your circle. Meet people that probably aren’t from your hometown. Join clubs. Really care. You get out what you put in, so care about what you’re doing.”
Casey Kremke, Building Construction Technology, Moorhead, Minnesota
What brought you to NDSCS?
“I went to a high school that had a pretty small class size. It’s the same here. That’s something that I need. I wouldn’t do well in a big college with a lot of people. I really liked the hands-on aspects of my program.”
What are your immediate plans after graduation?
“I’m going to work for Roers Companies in Fargo. I’ve worked for them for the past few years. I did my supervised occupational experience with them. I’m going to go be out in the field for a few years and then hopefully get an office position sooner or later.”
Do you have any favorite memories from school?
“I was a part of the clay target team and I really enjoyed that. It was something I did through middle school and high school and it was cool to get to continue that. I was actually a captain on the team.”
If there anything special you’ve learned or experienced while in school?
“I liked the approachability of the staff here. If you didn’t know something, you could ask them and they’re going to tell you in a way that doesn’t feel condescending.”
Do you have advice for incoming students?
“Show up to the classes. It’s nice that you don’t have to, but it’s still important to be there and get the education. You’re paying to be here. Put that to use.”
Adolphus Duo, Information and Computer Systems Technology, Liberia, Africa, and West Fargo, North Dakota
What brought you to NDSCS?
“I’ve been fascinated with technology for a long time and when I came to the U.S. in 2016, I looked around and chose NDSCS because of where I live. I was on the campus a couple of times and saw it was conducive (to my learning)."
What are your immediate plans after graduation?
“I’m considering going to North Dakota State University to go for my four-year degree.”
Do you have any favorite memories from school?
“I remember doing one of our courses. We were divided into teams, which we worked in both in class and out of class. That was quite memorable.”
If there anything special you’ve learned or experienced while in school?
“Teamwork. Most of the skills I acquired were pretty new to me. I learned a lot of new things and I’m grateful for that.”
Do you have advice for incoming students?
“NDSCS is a place to be. The class sizes are small, the instructors respond to your emails quick enough and you can have one on one time with them. If you choose to come to NDSCS as a newcomer, know that you are indeed coming to a school where you have that kind of trust with instructors.”
Daily News congratulates all of North Dakota State College of Science’s class of 2021.
