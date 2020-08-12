More than 20 tractors, classic cars and other vehicles, as well as countless supporters — including Reese the llama — paraded through northern Wahpeton Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Organizers held the 2 p.m. event as a way to entertain residents and staff of Siena Court, St. Catherine’s Living Center and the Leach Home and in appreciation of their adaptability as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“It’s a thank you to our residents for being such good troupers during the COVID-19 isolation period,” said Pam Meyer, wellness director of the Benedictine Living Community of Wahpeton.
Jerry Trupka, Siena Court’s housing and services manager, rode with Wahpeton artist Irina Astvatsaturov. The parade included Astvatsaturov’s newest mural, which Twin Towns Area residents can add messages to.
“Anyone can come to Siena Court and sign it,” Meyer said. “We might bring the mural to different places uptown, but for now, it will be here.”
The parade included at least seven tractors provided by North Dakota State College of Science and several tractors or cars driven by the seniors’ families and other community members. Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman didn’t just bring Reese. She also came with Myar Oltman. One of Daily News’ recent 20 Under 40 honorees, Oltman wore a kangaroo costume and waved.
“We just love everybody who lives and works in the senior homes,” Diekman said. “We miss them so much.”
