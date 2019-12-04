Fergus Falls Daily Journal – A state trooper and two deputies searched for and located a male involved in an accident Saturday night on I-94 in Wilkin County.
The man was provided with a ride to the Rothsay truck stop. After it was determined the man had several felony warrants for his arrest, he was tracked to the Rothsay power house.
The man was found with a meth pipe during a weapons search.
Reynaldo Orellana Contreras was arrested for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Otter Tail County Jail.
