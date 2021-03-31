Transparency, connection, accessibility lead to equitable grantmaking

The Next Minnesota Economy is an ongoing series focused on the economic regrowth of the state after a year of regression. State officials will be hosting several virtual roundtable discussions about building an inclusive economy where everyone can succeed, reskilling Minnesota for the jobs of the future and creating good jobs that provide family-sustaining wages.
In the fifth of the series, Daily News examines how the state plans to rebuild a more equitable economy.
Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan led a roundtable discussion Monday, March 29 on the state’s grantmaking processes and how they can ensure grants go to the areas and businesses hardest hit by the pandemic.
More than 50 percent of Black and Indigenous workers lost work at some point during the pandemic, Flanagan said. The focus should be on them and other small businesses.
“This is our chance to not go back to how it was before and to continue to change our own behavior,” she said.
Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said they plan to involve the community when it comes time to review grant applications. Grove said DEED will also be able to pay community participants for their time.
“We don’t think that we have a monopoly on good decision making for grants at DEED,” Grove said. “We want to hear from the community to decide where those dollars go too.”
Jennifer Ford Reedy, president of the Bush Foundation, said transparency is an important aspect of an equitable grant process. Reedy said her organization strives to make all members of the community aware of the opportunities they can pursue. Assuming that the people who need a grant already know of the opportunities is a mistake, Reedy said.
It is also important to determine if everything is connected when it comes to what the need is, where the applications are from and where the awards are going. If they’re not, the organization may need to reevaluate their approach, she said.
Marcus Pope, vice president of the nonprofit Youthprise, said young people and those most proximate to the issue must be centered in decision making processes. Community reviewers are a step in the right direction, Pope said, but DEED should make sure the reviewers represent the community whose applications are coming in.
“Minnesota and anywhere around the country, you need to center young people. When you look at our demographics and our age cohorts, as you get younger and younger, you’ll see a more diverse population of young people,” Pope said.
Tanya Allen, president of the McKnight Foundation, said grant applications need to be open for smaller organizations, which are often led by people of color or people living in rural communities. Accessibility in requirements is a must for equitable grant decisions.
“Rural communities are being isolated from these discussions,” Allen said. “Is there a way for us to double down and try to expand racial equity and inclusion as a strategy in places where the diversity may not be as intense.”
Tony Sertich, president of the Northland Foundation, echoed Allen’s sentiments. He said his organization serves the seven counties and Five Tribal nations of northeastern Minnesota and he sees a lot of innovation in his area starting at the grassroots level.
Sertich said his organization can serve as an intermediary between the informal, grassroots level and the formal, larger scale organizations. Sertich said organizations need to be even more specific about who they are serving. For instance, if they say they serve “Greater Minnesota,” it could mean anywhere from the whole region to a county to a town. Breaking it down more specifically allows an organization to be clearer in their goals.
“There are pockets of folks who are missing,” Sertich said.
Flanagan said one of the goals of the Walz-Flanagan administration has been to be more engaged with grantmaking and philanthropic organizations. She said even though COVID-19 has shone light on some of the worst inequities in the state, it has also brought out innovation and flexibility in Minnesotans.
“One of the things coming out of the trauma of the last year is that we can do things better,” Flanagan said. “We’ve had a lot of folks talking about ‘getting back the normal.’ That is not my goal. Normal wasn’t working for too many of our communities, so we want to get to a place where our communities and those most impacted are centered.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.