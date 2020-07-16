Wahpeton road closure
The contractor for the Wheatland Road shared use path in Wahpeton will be doing pavement removal and patching on 17th Avenue North on Thursday July 16. Starting at 7 a.m., 17th Avenue North will be closed between Spruce Drive and the 210 Bypass on Thursday July 16. The closure will be in place through Monday July 20.
Travelers are advised to use caution through the work zone and use alternate routes if possible.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Wahpeton Public Works Department at 642-6565.
Mosquito spraying in Wahpeton Thursday, July 16
The City of Wahpeton plans to ground spray for mosquito control on Thursday evening, July 16. The application will run from 9 p.m.-12 a.m. If weather prevents spraying, the application will take place on the next possible evening.
The mosquito control product used by the city is specifically designed for use in residential areas, and will not harm people, pets, or gardens. However, citizens are advised to avoid walking or biking into the cloud emitted by the sprayer, and as an added measure of safety, may wish to remain indoors while the application is taking place.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Wahpeton Public Works Department at 642-6565.
Highway 210 west of Breckenridge to temporarily close for bridge maintenance starting July 20
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Starting Monday, July 20, motorists will encounter a temporary detour of Highway 210 west of Breckenridge, Minnesota, until July 29, as bridge crews complete scheduled maintenance on the Minnesota side of the bridge over the Red River. Traffic will be detoured on Highway 75 to Minnesota Avenue, Dakota Avenue and North Dakota Highway 13.
Motorists must use the detour route to get back to Highway 210 to access businesses in Wahpeton. The highway west of the Red River in North Dakota will be open to local traffic, but the road will be impassable at the bridge. Thru-traffic must use the detour route.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.
Detour scheduled for I-29 northwest loop ramp near Wahpeton
A detour is scheduled for the northwest loop ramp of North Dakota Highway 13 westbound to the Interstate 29 southbound interchange beginning, Friday, July 17. The project consists of concrete pavement repair and asphalt preservation from Wahpeton to the ND 13 and I-29 interchange.
The detour is located at I-29 southbound entrance on ND 13 for travelers going west. Drivers will be directed to continue on ND 13 west to an intersection just west of the interchange where they can safely U-turn and move onto the ND 13 eastbound lanes. All other entrance and exit ramps at the interchange will be open.
The detour is expected to be reopened by early next week. Minimal delays are expected.
During the project
• Motorists will be required to follow detour signs
• Speed through detour reduced to 45 mph
The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.
Northbound lane closures on Highway 75 in Moorhead start Wednesday
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Starting Wednesday, July 15, motorists traveling northbound on Highway 75/Eighth Street in Moorhead, Minnesota, will encounter lane closures between 11th Avenue and 18th Avenue. Contractor crews will be performing underground utility work several blocks at a time. The work is expected to last approximately one month.
For everyone’s safety, the Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to slow down when approaching and traveling through all work zones.
Orange cone reminders:
• Stay alert; work zones constantly change
• Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment
• Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones
• Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300
• Minimize distractions behind the wheel
• Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times
