Traverse County farmers donate to schools and fire, rescue departments

WHEATON, Minn. – Local fire and rescue departments and schools in Traverse County, Minnesota, recently received some welcomed support from the Traverse County Corn and Soybean Growers and their checkoff dollars.
Fire and rescue departments in Tintah, Wheaton, Dumont and Browns Valley, Minnesota, and the Wheaton Area School District each received monetary donations for the purchase of biodiesel for their trucks and busses. Without local, trained volunteers, rural communities would face longer response time to their calls for aid.
“The school district and fire and rescue units were very appreciative of the donation from our organization,” said Gary Yost, treasurer of the Traverse County Corn and Soybean Growers. “It’s important to help our local departments and schools and there’s no better way to do it by also promoting biodiesel. It’s a product that is made from soybeans grown right here.”
Fire departments throughout the state rely on the generous support of their residents, communities and organizations to assist in the purchase of new or updated equipment and trucks that enable them to provide only the best in rescue and emergency services to their communities.
The Traverse County Corn and Soybean Growers Association is affiliated with the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council, which oversees the investment of soybean checkoff dollars on behalf of the nearly 28,000 farmers in Minnesota.
