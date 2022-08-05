Travis “Bull” Johnson running for U.S. Representative in Minnesota’s District 7
Travis "Bull" Johnson

 Nicole Wandrie

“I thought to myself if not me then, who? If not now, when,” Travis “Bull” Johnson said about why he’s chosen to run for congress. “I saw an opportunity in this district for a third-party candidate to win and show the nation that it’s not just the two parties.”

Johnson is running in Minnesota’s District 7, hoping to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives as a Legal Marijuana Now candidate. The nearly-30-year army veteran said since 2020 he’s seen the two parties tearing this country apart and hopes to be the spark that changes that trajectory.



