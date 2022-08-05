Travis “Bull” Johnson running for U.S. Representative in Minnesota’s District 7

“I thought to myself if not me then, who? If not now, when,” Travis “Bull” Johnson said about why he’s chosen to run for congress. “I saw an opportunity in this district for a third-party candidate to win and show the nation that it’s not just the two parties.”
Johnson is running in Minnesota’s District 7, hoping to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives as a Legal Marijuana Now candidate. The nearly-30-year army veteran said since 2020 he’s seen the two parties tearing this country apart and hopes to be the spark that changes that trajectory.
Congressional District 7, which was long held by a democrat, is currently held by Republican Michelle Fischbach. Johnson doesn’t feel like she represents the people of the district, but he also doesn’t think the DFL has a chance of winning in the general election, which is why he thinks it’s the optimal time for him to run.
If elected, Johnson hopes to show the country that it is possible to elect someone who isn’t a Democrat or a Republican.
“Showing the country that there are more than two options would be a big accomplishment. This is possible,” he said. “Politicians don’t even have to earn votes anymore, they just have to convince voters to not vote for the other party.”
Johnson didn’t initially plan to run with Legal Marijuana Now, he ran into issues of even getting his name on the ballot as an independent and was approached by a party leader. He shared the same views of the party, so he was welcomed to run with them on the ballot.
As a veteran himself, Johnson’s top issue would be veteran suicide rates. He said most veterans in the country come from these rural areas, which makes it a top issue for the citizens of Congressional District 7. The largest district in the state boasts almost entirely rural land on Minnesota’s western border.
“Talking with people in the district, it’s rare that somebody doesn’t know a veteran that has committed suicide or know someone that knows someone,” Johnson said.
He also said he sees inflation as a major issue for the farmers and agricultural workers in the district. With the cost of everything they need and use skyrocketing, people are greatly worried about inflation.
According to Johnson’s campaign website he hopes to tackle the following issues:
• Decrease regulations to support small businesses
• Drive education at the local level
• Institute the Prime Act to support farmers
• Limit spending to decrease taxes
• Decrease foreign aid
• Maintain property rights
• Second Amendment rights
• Eliminate discrimination
• Legal immigration with reasonable restrictions
• End the drug war and decriminalize marijuana
• Strong national defense
Johnson is unique from his competitors and from his candidacy predecessors. Why? Because he is running with the intention of winning the election.
“In the past I’ve seen candidates running as a protest to the two-party system, but they had no intention of winning the election,” Johnson said. “I do.”
On top of opposing the norm of a two-party system, Johnson seems to dislike the adoption of parties in general. He thinks people should run as a candidate for what the people want, rather than what one’s party wants.
“I want to be seen as a candidate first and a representative of the Legal Marijuana Now party second,” he elaborated. “I don’t have to worry about party talking points. What you see is what you get with me.”
Johnson has no opponents in the upcoming primary election and will face off against Michelle Fischbach-Republican and either Jill Abahsain-DFL or Alycia Gruenhagen-DFL, depending on who wins in the DFL primary.
Primary elections will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9, throughout Minnesota. Daily News plans to have the preliminary results from Wilkin County published the same night.
