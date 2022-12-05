The Tree of Lights Open House and Memorial Service, a compassionate community Christmas event, returned Sunday, Dec. 4 to the Twin Towns Area.
Hosted by a quartet from CHI Health at Home and Hospice, the open house took place at Heritage Square in downtown Wahpeton. It included music, meditation and prayer. Friends and colleagues Colette Barton, Alicia Blaufuss, Courtney Krump and Jena Tolbert were available to share angel ornaments, cookies and cider and time with visitors.
“We take some time today to pause, remember, reflect on and honor those who aren’t with us today,” Barton said.
Those words were the lead-in to the story “Capturing Time.” Visitors learned about Jack, a carpenter trained in his youth by elderly neighbor Mr. Belzer. Although years had passed since the two men last saw each other, Jack returned home to mourn when Belzer died.
“His mom assured Jack that he was never forgotten,” Barton narrated. “Old Mr. Belzer had asked about Jack often, reminiscing about the countless days they had spent together as Mr. Belzer taught Jack about life and even carpentry.”
Capturing Time includes Jack’s visit to Mr. Belzer’s home, where time appears to have stood still. An inviting, memory-filled location, the home turns out to be missing a key item: a small gold box.
“Jack must have asked (Mr. Belzer) a thousand times what was inside and all he’d ever tell him was, ‘The thing I value most.’ It was gone. Everything about the house was exactly as Jack remembered it, except for the box. Now Jack would never know what was so memorable to Mr. Belzer,” Barton narrated.
The story concludes with Jack being surprised by a special delivery. It was Mr. Belzer’s little gold box, which he had arranged to be given to Jack upon his death. The little box contained a beautiful gold pocket watch, specially engraved for its eventual owner in gratitude for the time the mentor and his mentored friend spent together.
“The thing he valued most in the world was Jack’s time,” Barton narrated. “This story causes us all to remember that sometimes even in the hardest moments, we are given time.”
Time that is given to people including but not at all limited to caregivers is never intentionally asked for, according to the memorial service. The time is filled with memories, treasures, beauty and gifts.
“We seek to find the opportunities to pause, slow down and accept the time we’re given, even when it’s not what we would request,” Barton said.
The memorial service and open house concluded with gifts of angel ornaments and a prayer. Barton, Blaufuss, Krump, Tolbert and visitors acknowledged the opportunities to create memories and find hidden treasures of blessings in each and every day.
“Help us to find comfort, strength and courage as we walk together on a journey that for each and every one of us is unique,” Barton said. “But you are ever-present, holding us and guiding us. And for that we are grateful. Help us to continue to honor the community we belong to, to share the lives and stories and legacies of those we love.”