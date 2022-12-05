The Tree of Lights Open House and Memorial Service, a compassionate community Christmas event, returned Sunday, Dec. 4 to the Twin Towns Area.

Hosted by a quartet from CHI Health at Home and Hospice, the open house took place at Heritage Square in downtown Wahpeton. It included music, meditation and prayer. Friends and colleagues Colette Barton, Alicia Blaufuss, Courtney Krump and Jena Tolbert were available to share angel ornaments, cookies and cider and time with visitors.



