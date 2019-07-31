Tree, power line break, cause brief outage

A power outage briefly affected Wahpeton’s south side and the immediate vicinity Wednesday, July 31.
Diane O’Meara, Wahpeton, was in her home at the Red River Mobile Home Court. At approximately 10:35 a.m., she heard a loud bang.
The tree next to O’Meara’s home was broken. A large portion of the V-shaped tree landed hard on the home. In its descent, the snapped off portion jerked adjacent power lines, Wahpeton Fire Chief Dale Rubish said. The force was strong enough to break an electrical pole, sending its top portion to the ground.
“I never would have dreamt anything like this would happen,” O’Meara said.
No injuries were reported, although O’Meara said she was shaken up by what happened. She and neighbors were thankful for her health and that no one, particularly children, was where the electrical pole landed.
“I didn’t even think or get a chance to look. I just walked to the door. I don’t know if there’s damage to the house,” O’Meara said.
O’Meara, whose birthday is July 31, was entertaining two neighbors when the tree and pole came down. She lives in the home with her ex, O’Meara said.
“We own the house. We’re the only ones who own ours,” O’Meara continued.
Saying she had no prior warning about the tree, O’Meara added that she had brought up the idea of having it cut down. Otter Tail Power Company had been at the site in winter to cut branches off of power line.
“The power will be out in the trailer park until 2 p.m.,” Rubish said Wednesday afternoon. “Everyone else affected had power restored within a half-hour.”
While Rubish didn’t have an exact number of affected power customers, he said the brief outage affected a good chunk of south Wahpeton and further into land north of Fairmount, North Dakota.
A cause for the tree’s breaking is not yet known. Weather conditions in Wahpeton were forecast to include south-southeast winds ranging from 10-20 miles per hour, or gusts from 15-22 miles per hour.
Damage to the home was not immediately known. In addition to the Wahpeton Fire Department and Otter Tail Power Company, the Wahpeton Police Department responded.
Red River Mobile Home Court is located at 418 11th St. S. in Wahpeton.
