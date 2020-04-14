The co-defendant in a misapplication of entrusted property case in Wahpeton is expected to stand trial this August.
Judge Bradley Cruff, Richland County District Court, set an Aug. 24, 2020 opening date for Kari Lee Loeb’s trial. Loeb, 52, faces one class C felony charge. The Moorhead, Minnesota, woman, represented by Public Defender Don Krassin, entered a not guilty plea in November 2019.
Krassin and Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen appeared at a Monday, April 13 felony dispositional conference for Loeb. All discovery has been completed regarding the case, Krassin said. Moen estimated the trial would last five days total.
Loeb is accused of disposing of, using or transferring interests in property that entrusted to her as a fiduciary. She allegedly did so in an unauthorized manner which she knew would involve a risk of loss or detriment to the owner of the property or other person for whose benefit the property was entrusted.
Loeb was kitchen manager of the Wahpeton Eagles Club when she organized a June 2018 benefit for Jacob Petermann, Daily News previously reported. The club’s then-manager was Loeb’s mother, Karen Sue Mullin, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Mullin, 73, faces one class C felony charge, for misapplication of entrusted property. The accusation against Mullin is identical to the accusation against Loeb.
“The defendant told Jacob’s mother, Connie Petermann, that the proceeds from the benefit would be collected by the Eagles Club and distributed to the Petermann family,” according to Loeb’s court complaint.
Court documents state money collected from the benefit was stored in Mullin’s office at the Eagles Club, that Mullin and Loeb counted the money form the benefit and that Mullin was responsible for distributing the money to the Petermann family.
An alleged theft of money was reported in September 2018. More than $1,000 but less than $10,000 in proceeds from the benefit were determined as misapplied, Daily News previously reported.
Mullin, represented by Jonathan Green, entered a not guilty plea in January 2020. Earlier in April, Judge Cruff set her trial, also expected to last approximately five days. The trial’s opening date has not been set as of Monday afternoon.
In previous court documents, Loeb was referred to as Kari Heiser, formerly known as Kari Loeb. During the conference, she was referred to as Kari Loeb.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
Neither Loeb nor Mullin are currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
