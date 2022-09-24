For those interested in all things spooky, but true, look no further than your local library during the year’s most spooky month. Since true crime podcasts have taken the world by storm, folks can take this opportunity to get one step closer to the source.

A Saturday, Oct. 15 event at the Breckenridge Public Library will see reporter and author Joe Kimball give first-hand accounts of Minnesota’s most infamous murder case. Kimball’s behind-the-scenes knowledge as the Star Tribune reporter who covered this case put him in the perfect position to tell attendants all.



