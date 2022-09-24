For those interested in all things spooky, but true, look no further than your local library during the year’s most spooky month. Since true crime podcasts have taken the world by storm, folks can take this opportunity to get one step closer to the source.
A Saturday, Oct. 15 event at the Breckenridge Public Library will see reporter and author Joe Kimball give first-hand accounts of Minnesota’s most infamous murder case. Kimball’s behind-the-scenes knowledge as the Star Tribune reporter who covered this case put him in the perfect position to tell attendants all.
Kimball will discuss his experience while covering this case and give insider details about victims, investigators and perpetrators. News organizations have described the 1977 murders as the stuff out of an Agatha Christie novel.
I mean, a candlestick murder in the grand stairwell of a 39-room mansion and the suffocation of an 83-year-old heiress with a satin pillow, screams murder mystery novel. That doesn’t even begin to take into account the $8 million inheritance that was assumed to be the motive.
Well, I’ll let Kimball tell the rest of the story in his presentation.
This presentation has been made possible due to funding from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
