A vote by the U.S. Senate to convict former President Donald Trump on one impeachment charge, incitement of insurrection, failed Saturday, Feb. 13.
Convicting Trump required 67 affirmative votes. The final vote was 57-43, with seven Republican senators voting with the Senate’s 50 Democrats. This set a new record for bipartisanship in impeachment efforts, the New York Times reported. Saturday’s vote also marked the second time the Senate did not convict Trump after he was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives.
“Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun,” Trump stated Saturday.
President Joe Biden also responded Saturday, saying democracy is fragile and must always be defended.
“Violence and extremism has no place in America,” Biden stated. “Each of us has a duty and responsibility as Americans, and especially as leaders, to defend the truth and to defeat the lies.”
The seven Republican senators who voted for a conviction included Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska. North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota’s senators, who all voted along party lines, commented Saturday on the lack of a conviction.
“The Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol were appalling, and President Trump’s remarks were reckless, but based on the evidence presented in the trial, he did not commit an impeachable offense,” stated Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., also said Trump should not have encouraged the protest on Jan. 6.
“But those rioters who broke the law are responsible for their actions and we must condemn all those who engage in violence,” Hoeven stated. “Now that the trial is over, we need to work in a bipartisan way to address the challenges facing our nation.”
Sen. Tina Smith, DFL-Minn., said she “voted to convict because no reasonable person could believe this would have happened without his betrayal.”
“The facts and the evidence were overwhelming,” Smith wrote in a Tweet. “Former President Donald Trump lied for months to his supporters, summoned them to Washington, and incited a violent insurrection against our government and our democracy.”
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, DFL-Minn., cited the bipartisan majorities in the U.S. House and Senate which voted for impeachment.
“People died. Over 100 police officers were injured. An absolute disgrace,” Klobuchar Tweeted. “The impeachment trial wasn’t about convenience, it was about our Republic and doing the right thing.”
Several Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said impeachment proceedings should not apply for someone not holding a political office. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said impeachment was a moot point as its primary purpose is removal from office.
“I have great concerns with the Senate punishing a private citizen with the sole intent of disqualifying him from holding future office,” stated Sen. John Thune, R-S.D. “Our Founders designed impeachment to be an extreme remedy and cautioned against its use as a political weapon.”
Had Trump been convicted, it would have triggered a second vote, regarding whether or not he could be prevented from ever running for office. Unlike the conviction vote, only a simple majority would be needed.
Trump did not directly say Saturday that he would run again for office, but did imply further political involvement.
“In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people,” he stated.
Saturday, Feb. 20 will mark one month since Biden was inaugurated.
