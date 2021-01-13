With a 232-197 vote Wednesday, Jan. 13, President Donald Trump was impeached for a second time by the U.S. House of Representatives.
Trump has been charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the Wednesday, Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, NBC News reported. The event, which interrupted certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, resulted in five deaths.
Voting for impeachment were 222 Democrats and 10 Republicans. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. and the House Republican Conference Chair, was among those endorsing the article.
The 197 anti-impeachment voters included Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D. While calling the Jan. 6 events “an absolute tragedy,” Armstrong also said that when emotions are frayed and tensions are high, process matters more.
Saying there were “serious constitutional questions about these articles,” Armstrong also said Trump would be president until January 20 and Biden would become president on January 20.
“I’m going to vote against impeachment, and that’s going to give me credibility at home with my base,” Armstrong said. “You’re going to vote for impeachment, and that’s going to give you credibility at home with your base. It’s easy to point at me and blame me, it’s easy for me to point at you and blame you, but on January 21, we are all going to be back here. So use that credibility. Go back and talk some hard truths to your people. I’m going to do it. We need to do a better job.”
Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn., represents the state’s 7th congressional district, including Wilkin County, Minnesota. After voting no on impeachment, she issued the following:
“With fewer than seven days remaining in this administration, we should be focused on moving forward and getting back to work on behalf of the American people,” Fischbach stated.
President-elect Biden is scheduled to be inaugurated at 12 p.m. EST Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Now that impeachment has passed in the House, the case moves onto the U.S. Senate. Current Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said a trial could begin immediately if an agreement is made with current Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., CNN reported.
“A Senate trial can begin immediately, with agreement from the current Senate majority leader to reconvene the Senate for an emergency session, or it will begin after January 19," Schumer stated. "But make no mistake, there will be an impeachment trial in the United States Senate; there will be a vote on convicting the president for high crimes and misdemeanors; and if the president is convicted, there will be a vote on barring him from running again."
McConnell previously said Trump’s impeachment trial wouldn’t start until after Tuesday, Jan. 19, CNN reported.
Trump was previously impeached in December 2019 by the House on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges. He was acquitted in February 2020 by the Senate and not removed from office.
The president, as of Wednesday evening, has said he will not resign from office. Leading up to the impeachment vote, a measure to remove him from office by using the 25th Amendment was offered. In the event Trump resigns or is removed from office before Biden’s inauguration, current Vice President Mike Pence would serve as the 46th president.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.