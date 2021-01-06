Described as everything from a mob to protesters to “American patriots” and “very special,” supporters of President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 6.
The crowd was described by multiple news sources as having members engaged in violence, including pushing through barriers, breaking windows, participating in an armed standoff with law enforcement and occupying locations including the Senate dais and Capitol offices.
Prior to the Capitol storming, U.S. legislators were debating over whether to certify the Electoral College’s presidential results. Senators and representatives from North Dakota and Minnesota provided brief updates through social media on the Capitol situation.
“We condemn the violence at the U.S. Capitol and encourage respect for the rule of law,” stated Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. “We are grateful to the Capitol Police and law enforcement for their dedication as they work to restore order.”
“Thanks to all who are putting themselves on the line to protect our democracy,” wrote Sen. Amy Klobuchar, DFL-Minn. “I’m committed to finishing the job we started today, something I just said to the senators. Everyone agrees. We’ll do that as soon as it is safe. Anarchy will not prevail. Democracy will.”
As of 5 p.m. EST Wednesday, CNN reported riot police were moving the mob away from the Capitol.
Sen. Tina Smith, DFL-Minn., stated earlier that she was safe and would continue to keep people posted. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., wrote a similar comment.
“I’m safe and in a secure location,” Cramer wrote. “Violence is never okay, and what is happening is abhorrent. It must end and be condemned immediately.”
Also as of Wednesday afternoon, Minnesota state Rep. Jeff Backer, R-District 12 A, state Sen. Torrey Westrom, R-District 12 and U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-District 7, did not have statements available and could not be reached for comment.
“Thank you to the Capitol police and all law enforcement,” U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., wrote. “Rioting is not protesting. This needs to stop. Now.”
Shortly after the Library of Congress and the Cannon House Office Building were evacuated by the U.S. Capitol Police, First Daughter Ivanka Trump addressed the mob as “American patriots” in a since-deleted tweet.
“American Patriots — any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable,” she wrote. “The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful.”
Called to urge the mob to stop, President Trump issued the following:
“I know your pain. I know you’re hurt,” Trump said. “We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt.”
“It’s a very tough period of time,” Trump continued. “There’s never been a time like this where such a thing happened where they could take it away from all of us, from me, from you, from our country. This was a fraudulent election. But we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special. You’ve seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace.”
Twitter responded:
“This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence,” the platform stated.
Shortly after Trump’s message, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, DFL-Minn., 5th District, said she was drawing up articles of impeachment.
“Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate,” Omar wrote. “We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.”
Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges in December 2019, however he was acquitted in February 2020 by the U.S. Senate and not removed from office.
Wednesday marked two weeks before the expected inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
