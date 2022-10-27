Trunks, treats and tricks for Twin Towns Area

Halloween is a special time of year, no matter if you're the youngest or oldest in your family or friends circle. Clockwise from left are Jakoby Bladow, 9, as Ghostface, Jaxon Bladow, 13, as the Riddler, Alivia Roberson, 11, as Red Riding Hood, Keiser Brown, 1, as the tiger, and Jayce Brown, 4, being a superhero and holding his jack-o'-lantern. The quintet are from Wahpeton.
Hyzer Colón-Kvidera, 2, dressed as the children's host 'Blippi,' was a little tuckered out when Daily News dropped by. Hyzer rested in the arms of Skeeter Kvidera, Wahpeton, who was joined by, from left, Nicole Colón, Anna Medenwald, Saige Colón-Kvidera, 4, as a unicorn, and Bently Aasand, 5, in the hoody.
Harvest Outreach Church, Wahpeton, hosted “Trunk or Treat” participants of all ages starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. Trunk or Treat has been a local Halloween tradition for at least nearly a decade and the 2022 event was well-attended.
A long but orderly line of costumed youth and their loved ones made their way along Harvest Outreach’s exterior. They stopped at attractions to play games, check out costumes and, of course, get candy. Additional fun was provided by a Wahpeton Fire Department fire engine and the hay ride.
Trunk or Treat was scheduled to last until 8 p.m. Wednesday, although judging by the amount of guests awaiting their turn, the enchantment likely lasted a little longer that night. Halloween will take place Monday, Oct. 31 and Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton will host its annual ZooBoo from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.