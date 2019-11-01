Try your luck with N.D. quiz

North Dakota is celebrating a milestone birthday this weekend, but first, a few words about a relatively obscure U.S. president.
Benjamin Harrison, a Republican, was the first and so far only president to serve between another president’s non-consecutive terms. He’s No. 23, between Grover Cleveland, No. 22 and No. 24.
The Harrison administration set a record when, in the course of eight months between 1889-1890, six territories including Montana, Washington, Idaho and Wyoming became states. The achievement began on Nov. 2, 1889, with North Dakota and South Dakota receiving their statehood.
In honor of the quasquicentennial-quinquennial (125 years, plus five years), Daily News created a true or false quiz.
Noel Eckroth, who teaches social studies at Wahpeton High School, took the quiz. Kristi Mahrer, who teaches English, also tested her knowledge.
True or False: The state of North Dakota is younger than the city of Wahpeton.
Both Eckroth and Mahrer got this one correct, saying true. North Dakota is actually younger than the city of Wahpeton, which was established in 1869, 20 years prior to statehood.
True or False: North Dakota had a higher population than South Dakota when both became states.
Eckroth and Mahrer were divided on this one. The answer is actually false.
“In order to become a state, a territory was required to have a population of at least 60,000,” according to ND Studies.gov. “In 1889, southern Dakota had a population of over 340,000 and northern Dakota had a population of over 150,000.”
Eckroth took into consideration cities like Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and development along the Missouri River when giving his answer. Mahrer said she was considering either option.
True or False: The western meadowlark, North Dakota’s state bird, has a yellow breast.
“True,” Eckroth said. “I can see it right in my mind. I’m remembering the illustration from my grade school textbook.
Eckroth’s memory is correct. The western meadowlark has a yellow breast with a black V-shape crossing the chest. Its upper body is colored brown, black and white.
“True,” Mahrer agreed. “One of my kids did a report on the meadowlark.”
True or False: President Harrison was determined to not show a bias toward either Dakota when signing both into statehood.
Eckroth and Mahrer agreed this is true. President Harrison did go to great lengths to have both states be important.
“He shuffled the papers and covered up the names of the states,” ND Studies.gov stated. “Then he signed each paper and shuffled them again. Nobody knew which paper he had signed first.”
True or False: North Dakota is known as the 39th state, and South Dakota the 40th, for geographical reasons.
Mahrer and Eckroth agreed this is false. They’re correct: it’s for alphabetical reasons.
“In my history classes, I do remember there was talk about Eastern Dakota and Western Dakota,” Eckroth said.
Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., issued a proclamation honoring the state’s 130th birthday.
“North Dakota is a special place because of the resilient, self-sufficient and enterprising people who shaped our state for many generations before and since statehood, and the exceptional people who continue to make it the best place in the nation to live, work and raise a family,” Burgum said.
Positive changes and progress through the years have inspired much gratitude, Burgum said. They all were inspired by the contributions of all who came before and the excitement of all that is yet to come.
“With respect for the past, gratitude for the present and inspiration for the future, we say Happy 130th Birthday, North Dakota,” Burgum said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.