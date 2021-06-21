TSSA ensures workplace safety

Safety in the workplace has been brought to the forefront of conversation due to the COVID-19 crisis. But it has and always will be a topic of great importance — pandemic or not — for people like Tri-State Safety Association (TSSA) President Kathy Lenk.
TSSA is a local nonprofit organization of professionals who work in the safety field. North Dakota Workforce Safety and Insurance (WSI) heads the group, which holds monthly meetings in Wahpeton that focus on training and discussion with other industries, Lenk said.
Lenk, safety coordinator at ComDel Innovation in Wahpeton, said the organization can be helpful for any business, not just manufacturing or industrial operations.
“It’s a really good get-together. I used it when I joined it years ago for training because I just didn’t know where to go to get some of that information,” Lenk said.
Currently, TSSA accepts members from North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. The group has members from industries like manufacturing, agriculture processing, nursing homes, construction companies, electrical companies, the city of Wahpeton, the Wahpeton Fire Department and Wahpeton Public Schools.
With a diverse group of industry professionals, one might assume it would be difficult to find safety concerns in common, but that’s not the case, Lenk said. Each month, they choose a theme for their training based on member requests, and often the training can be applicable in some way to all the fields.
For instance, a nursing home may request training on proper lifting and a construction company may consider ladder safety, but both industries ultimately learn something useful.
“It might be more concentrated on the members who requested it, but all people benefit from that kind of training, so we try to keep it to where everybody involved will get some use out of it,” Lenk said. “Some of it might be stuff you use at home.”
Lenk said she has had innumerable instances where something she learned through TSSA applied directly to her job at ComDel. TSSA also keeps its members up to date on changing policies and regulations through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the state.
“Every year there’s rules that change, so this is one way to always keep up with what’s changing for OSHA and the state requirements,” Lenk said.
Policies change due to yearly safety reports, Lenk said. For instance, North Dakota has a high rate of injury and death from forklift accidents. In the U.S., there are roughly 85 forklift fatalities and 34,900 serious injuries each year, according to OSHA. In response, forklift regulations are tightening. Construction trenching safety has also come under scrutiny, with around 25 workers killed each year in trench-related mishaps, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
WSI began TSSA in 2010 after noticing many industries had the same questions about safety. The group was steadily growing until COVID-19 hit, resulting in the loss of some of their members. Lenk said the group was up to around 50 members, but currently sits at 25.
Now, the group is looking to expand. They have minimal representation from Minnesota professionals, Lenk said, so they’re working on recruiting members from businesses across the river.
“People that come, they usually stay with us,” Lenk said.
In addition to the monthly meetings, the group hosts an annual safety seminar with expert speakers and more training. This year, the seminar will be held Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the North Dakota State College of Science and the theme is “Zero In On Safety.”
The event will include sessions such as Humor in Safety, Repeat Offenders, Root Cause Analysis, Contractor Safety and Vaping & Opioids. Vendors will also have tables set up for guests to peruse.
Even if they don’t have members in TSSA, some companies will send their employees to the September seminar because of the valuable information, Lenk said. This year they will need to limit participation to 250 people due to the pandemic.
“People just don’t know that we’re there and we want to help other people,” Lenk said.
TSSA membership costs $150 annually and includes the monthly meetings and provided lunches. The 9th Annual Safety Conference costs anywhere from $50-$150-plus, depending on the level of sponsorship. To register, go to https://tristatesafetyassociation.com/annual_seminar_registration.php, and to apply to become a TSSA member, go to https://tristatesafetyassociation.com/accountregister.php.
