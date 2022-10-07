‘Tuesday night, when we came down, we heard cheers.’

From left, Tom McGovern, a U.S. Navy veteran who served from 1967-1971; Dick 'Doc' Olsen, a U.S. Army veteran who served from 1963-1966; and Al Hunt, a U.S. Army veteran who served from 1966-1969. All live in Wahpeton and all recently took part in the Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN's trip to Washington, D.C.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN’s Sunday, Oct. 2-Tuesday, Oct. 4 trip to Washington, D.C. included diversity among the passengers.

The 94 veterans and 31 volunteers who returned to Hector International Airport, Fargo, included veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, as well as their families. At least 12 of the veterans are current residents of Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota. At least two more individuals were either originally from or have family currently residing in the area.

‘Tuesday night, when we came down, we heard cheers.’

Al Hunt
‘Tuesday night, when we came down, we heard cheers.’

Doc Olsen.
‘Tuesday night, when we came down, we heard cheers.’

Tom McGovern.
‘Tuesday night, when we came down, we heard cheers.’

Doc Olsen greets the crowd Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Hector International Airport, Fargo.


Tags

Load comments