Spanning nearly a third of an acre, a backyard in northwest rural Wahpeton is on its way to becoming a large wildflower patch.
Marlin Galde is looking forward to not having to mow the approximately 88-by-146-foot expanse. He said he’s motivated to plant more wildflowers because of the benefits they provide to bees.
“I have seen a few more bees this summer than in the last few years,” Galde said Wednesday, Oct. 20. “The leaves will fall and it will get nice again next week. My flowers are gonna bite the dust in the next couple of nights.”
Galde’s current wildflowers were planted as a kind of experiment last June. He just scattered some seed on the ground, started raking and ended up with blooms that lasted well into October. Galde showed Daily News where he had recently applied grass-killing chemicals.
“The idea is to kill the grass, come in here, mow it down and mulch it up and then get a little bit of mulch,” he said. “You spread your seed, drag it in and roll it. You don’t want to till the ground, because then you stir up dormant seed.”
Galde said he’ll encourage the public to come see the wildflowers once they’re in bloom. He’s bought more than 4 pounds of seeds, with an approximate 50-50 divide between perennials and annuals.
“Wildflowers are very good about reseeding themselves. I’m also planting about 14-15 varieties of hardy perennials and a few poppy seeds, too. There will be a good variety,” Galde said.
Galde said he had “messed with” wildflowers before on a much smaller scale. Leading up to his planting, he consulted with local farmers who have planted pollinators, as well as agriculture educators.
“This is all so exciting,” Galde said.
When not working outdoors, Galde’s interests include sharpening knives and other blades including chainsaws.
“It stimulates your brain and gives you some sense of accomplishment,” he said. “I don’t charge very much. It’s not about the money, it’s just about doing something for somebody else.”
Galde’s also been known for his landscape art. He showed Daily News the items that turned a front patch into a Japanese garden.
“I made the forms, followed by the pagodas and lights. I’m still proud of managing to do that,” Galde said.
Days pass into weeks and months, but Marlin Galde is preparing a project for all seasons.
