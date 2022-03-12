Turning the focus on foster care

Breckenridge High School introduced a new class this year, and it’s changing lives. Project U is a semester-long elective class dedicated to helping students formulate and execute a project that means something to them. Taught by Stacy Diaz and Linda Hillestad, the class is open to sophomores through seniors. Many of the projects are based in community service, but not all, Diaz said.
The students are encouraged to choose something they are passionate about, and they must pursue different projects. Diaz said senior Christina Willemsen and sophomore Hailee Bruce are the only two students who chose similar projects, but they both hit close to home, literally.
“I was a foster kid myself,” Willemsen said. “In the year of 2018, I was adopted by my foster parents, my real parents now. When I was placed in foster care, I did not have the experience of bouncing from home to home, but a lot of kids do. When they bounce from home to home, they don’t have something as small as a suitcase or duffel bag. When my mom did foster care for many kids, she would sometimes see them bring all their belongings in a trash bag, not even a simple duffel bag.”
Willemsen is working with Together We Rise, an organization that fundraises for duffel bags, goodie boxes and more for foster children. The senior has been meeting with various local businesses and community members to raise money to sponsor duffel bags. Even though Together We Rise is a national organization, Willemsen is able to ear-mark funds raised locally to come back to the community.
“Honestly, I don’t have a limit (for my goal). I just want to try my best. With this project, our teachers have given us steps and they’ve definitely given us a lot of time, so we’re going to figure out more organizations I can meet with,” Willemsen said. “Any amount that I can raise, I will feel proud of.”
There are currently 14 youth in the foster care system in Wilkin County, Social Work Supervisor Sarah Barth said. The agency sees around 15 to 20 children go through the system each year.
Bruce’s family fostered for one of them. Inviting a 4-year-old foster child into her family home in September 2020 changed the trajectory of Bruce’s life. She quickly fell in love with all the joys associated with being a foster family, despite the difficulty of saying goodbye to a foster child. It even influenced what she wants to be when she grows up — Bruce now plans to become a social worker.
For her project, Bruce set up a donation for children in foster care in Wilkin County, Minnesota. She is collecting money as well as new or gently used items like pajamas, socks, diapers and wipes, stuffed animals, blankets, backpacks and bags for moving around and toiletries.
So far, she has raised $265 to do her own shopping for items and has collected 10 boxes full of goods to go to Wilkin County Family Services. She is asking for donations through March 30, and they can be dropped off at 407 NP Court in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“Some kids come with garbage bags with clothes that don’t fit them, or not their own stuff. They deserve their own stuff,” Bruce said.
When the Bruces’ foster child first arrived, she had one trash bag of belongings. She did not have even the most basic items, like her own hair brush or toothbrush.
“The garbage bag thing is something you hear, but it’s actually true,” Bruce’s mom Mindi Bruce said.
“When she left us, they had to rent a trailer because of all the stuff we had bought her,” Hailee Bruce added, laughing.
It’s important to Hailee Bruce to not just gather necessary items, but fun ones, too, like toys or a stuffed animal. A foster home can feel more like a hotel if a child does not have his or her own belongings that they can bond with.
Diaz said the original idea for the class came from Hillestad, also a health teacher at Breckenridge High School. She was inspired by a working model Microsoft came up with, called 20 Time. It was a period of time — 20 percent of a work day — where the company encouraged its employees to get creative and work on projects outside of their daily assignments.
Hillestad brought the idea into her health class and partnered with an English teacher, using 20 percent of a school week, or one school day per week, to develop projects.
They found it wasn’t enough time for the students to focus on a project and it was cutting into her health curriculum, thus began Project U.
“This one girl, she’s been doing a project for baskets for new kids at school,” Willemsen said. “I would’ve never thought of that, but she told me that she had an experience when she was a new kid at the school, and she wished that she had something like that. I feel like this class takes what you believe in, your values, taking stuff that you (feel) strongly about, and makes a difference in the community.”
Diaz said the class ties into Portrait of a Graduate, a portfolio of a student’s work from as early as seventh grade up to their senior year.
“They can use that possibly when they’re applying for colleges, applying for scholarships. They can take it with them out into the world, so when someone says, ‘What have you done?’ they have it in online form,” Diaz said. “The project is really going to be a big piece of that.”
The class not only betters the students’ futures and the community, it is helping them strengthen skills like public speaking, sending professional emails and collaborating with other groups and community leaders.
“As we talk as a school district about moving into 21st century skills like being able to speak in public or write professionally or speak to an adult in the community in a professional way or write a professional email and lots more, we had a need to be able to give these kids the opportunity to start practicing those skills,” Diaz said.
At the end of the class, the students will present in front of the whole school, Bruce said.
“Personally, I wish this was a class a long time ago. I think these skills will teach kids a lot more, so that when they’re in college and they have to write to a professor or they’re simply talking professionally, they’ll know how,” Willemsen said.
