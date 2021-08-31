Twin Town Artist Series returns with four concerts

The Twin Town Artist Series, returning after a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is offering four performances for 2021-2022.
Admission to the series’ concerts is possible by becoming a member. All four concerts are by performers with Allied Concert Services.
“These are quality selections,” said Norma Kjos, vice chair and publicity for the Twin Town Artist Series. “It’s not amateur night.”
David Shannon, billed as Ireland’s greatest showman, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Stern Cultural Center, North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton. A veteran musical theater performer, whose roles have included The Phantom of the Opera, Jean Valjean in “Les Misérables,” Sweeney Todd and Kevin T in “Come From Away,” Shannon will show off his tenor voice.
“(He) has been singing professionally for more than 25 years (and) is renowned for his engaging style and charming personality,” the Artist Series stated.
Memberships are $50 for adults and $20 for high school and college-age students. A family plan of two adults and any number of children under age 18 is $100.
“For adults, it breaks down to $12.50 per concert. When you consider what concert admission goes for around us, at $50 or $60 per concert, it really is a good price,” Kjos said. “You’re able to attend all four for $50. You receive your membership, your pass that you show at the door.”
The 2021-2022 season will also include:
• Veritas — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, 2021; a five-man classical crossover vocal ensemble including three tenors, a baritone and a bass; the quintet’s setlist includes gospel, opera, pop, rock and Broadway; they produce “a wall of sound using marvelous voices and backing tracks along with a cappella renditions”
• Barron Ryan — 7:30 p.m. March 11, 2022; a pianist who has toured Israel as a competition winner and frequently performs with his father, also an accomplished piano player; Barron’s solo concerts, which include selections ranging from “Hammerhead” to “Clair de Lune,” are one outlet for the motivational speaker and educator
• “Crocodile Rockin’” — 7:30 p.m. April 1, 2022; Elton John’s music is paid tribute to by Jim Witter; “Audiences will see for themselves why Elton is one of the world’s most beloved icons” in an event that promises to “shake your cage, rock your evening, get your body grooving and your jaw a flapping!”
“We really want to encourage more young people come,” Kjos said. “This is quality entertainment. You’re unlikely to find such selections in the area. It’s quite an experience.”
Memberships will be sold prior to Shannon’s concert. As a general rule, there are no sales for specific Twin Town Artist Series concerts.
“Our season returns. We missed the whole season last year because of the virus. That was the only time we’ve done that and the only reason for doing that,” Kjos said.
The Twin Town Artist Series originated in 1986, Daily News previously reported. Concerts are held at NDSCS’ Stern Cultural Center, a venue which Kjos said is greatly appreciated by performers, audiences and supporters.
“We do ask that the lower rows be reserved for those who don’t want to use the steps. There’s comfortable seating throughout the theater. It does not have a bad seat,” she said.
Kjos and the Artist Series’ current agenda includes getting audiences excited again.
“The price has not been raised,” she said. “It’s always family-oriented. I’m hoping that people understand that. We on the board want this to continue and be appreciated.”
For more information, call Alan Dahlman at 701-642-4586 or Kjos at 701-439-2405.
