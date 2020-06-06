Twin Town Trivia – Endangered Species
Paige Rudick • Daily News
1. In the Daily News Blue Goose Days article “Endangered species – it’s not too late,” a small, brown butterfly that looks like a moth and is considered vulnerable was mentioned. Which fluttering creature was it?
1. Argos skipper
2. Dakota skipper
3. Pawnee montane skipper
4. Poweshiek skipperling
2. Which one of the following is not endangered in North Dakota?
1. Red knot
2. Black-footed ferret
3. Northern long-eared bat
4. Topeka shiner.
3. The article mentioned the monarch butterfly, which is not threatened but has the potential of reaching that status. Askerooth recommended adding what plant into a pollinator garden to help provide food for the butterfly?
1. Milkweed
2. Strawberries
3. Daisy flowers
4. Mexican sunflower
4. The article described a term that refers to large animals that people are fond of and place significant importance on their population and conservation. What was that term?
1. Anthropomorphic phenomenon
2. Bambi effect
3. Charismatic megafauna
4. Divina animalis
1. Tiger
2. American quarter horse
3. Kangaroo
4. Cheetah
6. Askerooth provided recommendations for conserving populations of animals in the endangered species article. Which of the following did she recommend?
1. Learn about the species are endangered and threatened
2. Understand what can be harmful to species
3. Promote habitats by implementing food sources into their habitat
4. All of the above
How many did you get correct?
Answers:{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}1. B 2. D 3. A 4. C 5. D 6. D{span class=”Apple-converted-space”} {/span}{/span}
