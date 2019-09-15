Around this time in 2014, Andre and Mary-Anne Rabe were preparing for three days of ministry at Hughes Shelter in Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton. Where were the Rabes from?
A. Norway
B. New Zealand
C. South Africa
D. Texas
Ten years ago, Shalyn Hample was crowned Wahpeton High School’s Homecoming Queen. Who was the 2009 Wahpeton High School Homecoming King?
A. Brett Hagen
B. Ryan Smith
C. Justin Formaneck
D. Shane Ringdahl
Can you name this pair? They were elected Wahpeton High School’s homecoming royalty in 2004.
A. Samantha Meyer and Robert Perry
B. Kelsey Miller and Brandon Trupka
C. Holly Wall and Matt Vetter
D. Kelsey Miller and Matt Vetter
Which Wahpeton landmark celebrated its grand opening 20 years ago?
A. Heritage Square
B. New City Hall
C. The Blikre Activity Center
D. Walmart
Tony Steffens, 1, and Nicholas Mauer, 3, made our cover around this time in 1989. Why?
A. They were just so darn cute.
B. Their reading skills were especially advanced.
C. They liked checking out Christmas catalogs.
D. They were running for Congress.
This Breckenridge, Minnesota, youth made our cover in 1979 for trying to hide from his dog in a large culvert. Who is he?
A. Brian Fuder
B. George Bevre
C. Ralph Possehl
D. George Williams
Abdullah Melekzadhe, third from left, was a recently-arrived exchange student in 1964. What Middle Eastern country did he call home?
A. Lebanon
B. Saudi Arabia
C. Iran
D. Yemen
Participation in 4-H Achievement Days has been a popular activity for decades. Ella Weinmann is seen exhibiting her horse in July 2018. Nearly 60 years earlier, how many youth were preparing to participate in the 1959 event?
A. 700
B. 750
C. 800
D. 600
Why did H.A. Deike, right, bring a bullfrog to the Richland County Farmer-Globe office in 1949?
A. It was found in polluted water and had signs of poisoning, which led to county-wide action.
B. In honor of the “Skyride” column, which frequently discussed a fictional “frog farm.”
C. Deike and George Ista, left, were promoting a class on French cuisine taught at the then-North Dakota State School of Science.
D. The frog saved Deike’s life. It croaked so distractingly that it kept him from crossing Fourth Street North when traffic was too heavy.
Maude Knight-Schloss made the cover of the Breckenridge Gazette-Telegram in 1924. What was her claim to fame?
A. She was a teacher.
B. She was an author.
C. She was a sculptor.
D. She was a businesswoman.
Answers
1. C, South Africa
2. B, Ryan Smith
3. D, Kelsey Miller and Matt Vetter
4. B, New City Hall
5. C, They liked checking out Christmas catalogs.
6. A, Brian Fuder
7. C, Iran
8. A, 700
9. B, In honor of the “Skyride” column, which frequently discussed a fictional “frog farm.”
10. She was a businesswoman. Knight-Schloss was the new owner of the Wahpeton Conservatory of Music.
