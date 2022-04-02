Twin Town Trivia

Colin Brownlee and Jessica Stoppleworth, Wahpeton Middle School teachers, at the recent 'Stoppleworth & Friends' recital.

 Daily News file photos

We’re dusting off a classic and seeing how well you’ve paid attention to recent news in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota. Not only that, we want to see how knowledgeable you are on some local history.

1. What was the theme of the recent “Stoppleworth & Friends” recital?

A. It’s better with a band.

B. Music can and should be enjoyed your whole life long.

C. Musicians are allowed to talk about Bruno.

Twin Town Trivia

Judy Wanek.

2. Whose “Dragula” did Judy Wanek amazingly perform at karaoke?

A. Rob Zombie.

B. RuPaul.

C. Lady Gaga.

Twin Town Trivia

'Guess Who', left, and Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson.

3. Who is the newest member of the Wahpeton Police Dept.?

A. Stevin Lipp.

B. Gage Miller.

C. Thomas Hiedeman.

4. Where did seats from the former Cinema 6 in Breckenridge end up?

A. Breckenridge High School.

B. St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

C. The Wilkin County Historical Museum.

Twin Town Trivia

The former Cinema 6 seats at their new home.
Twin Town Trivia

Three out of these 21 athletes were declared tops. Which trio was it?

5. Which trio, not pair, won recent Winter Sports Athletes of the Year honors?

A. Aidan Ruddy, Jack Johnson and Ivane Tensaie.

B. Aidan Ruddy, Jackson Burchill and Ivane Tensaie.

C. Aidan Ruddy, Jackson Burchill and Carcie Materi.

Twin Town Trivia

The North Dakota primary is coming soon, on June 14, 2022.

6. Who was the first declared and filed candidate for this year’s Richland County Board of Commissioners elections?

A. Terry Goerger.

B. Nathan Berseth.

C. Tim Campbell.

Twin Town Trivia

Audra Anderson, a never-to-be-forgotten member of the Daily News and News Monitor family.

7. Audra Anderson’s last published article for Daily News, in our Abilities section, was on what topic?

A. Down syndrome awareness.

B. The Red River Human Services Foundation.

C. Special Olympics bowling.

Twin Town Trivia

Wahpeton Public Schools' 2021 Teacher of the Year, Noel Eckroth.

8. Wahpeton Public Schools will award 2022’s Teacher of the Year and Classified Employee of the Year Wednesday, April 13. Who received the first Teacher of the Year honor when it was brought back in 2014?

A. Lynne Daeuber.

B. Jeff Ralph.

C. Dean Aamodt.

9. How old does the Leach Public Library turn this year?

A. 95.

B. 98.

C. 102

Twin Town Trivia

The one and only, Wahpeton's Leach Public Library.

10. Finally, a special question with an expanded answer pool. Which local columnist shared ways to improve Facebook posts?

A. Gene Pinkney.

B. Kathy Diekman.

C. Wayne Beyer.

D. Lisa Kunkel.

E. Chris DeVries.



