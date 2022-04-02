Twin Town Trivia

We’re dusting off a classic and seeing how well you’ve paid attention to recent news in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota. Not only that, we want to see how knowledgeable you are on some local history.
1. What was the theme of the recent “Stoppleworth & Friends” recital?
A. It’s better with a band.
B. Music can and should be enjoyed your whole life long.
C. Musicians are allowed to talk about Bruno.
2. Whose “Dragula” did Judy Wanek amazingly perform at karaoke?
A. Rob Zombie.
B. RuPaul.
C. Lady Gaga.
3. Who is the newest member of the Wahpeton Police Dept.?
A. Stevin Lipp.
B. Gage Miller.
C. Thomas Hiedeman.
4. Where did seats from the former Cinema 6 in Breckenridge end up?
A. Breckenridge High School.
B. St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
C. The Wilkin County Historical Museum.
5. Which trio, not pair, won recent Winter Sports Athletes of the Year honors?
A. Aidan Ruddy, Jack Johnson and Ivane Tensaie.
B. Aidan Ruddy, Jackson Burchill and Ivane Tensaie.
C. Aidan Ruddy, Jackson Burchill and Carcie Materi.
6. Who was the first declared and filed candidate for this year’s Richland County Board of Commissioners elections?
A. Terry Goerger.
B. Nathan Berseth.
C. Tim Campbell.
7. Audra Anderson’s last published article for Daily News, in our Abilities section, was on what topic?
A. Down syndrome awareness.
B. The Red River Human Services Foundation.
C. Special Olympics bowling.
8. Wahpeton Public Schools will award 2022’s Teacher of the Year and Classified Employee of the Year Wednesday, April 13. Who received the first Teacher of the Year honor when it was brought back in 2014?
A. Lynne Daeuber.
B. Jeff Ralph.
C. Dean Aamodt.
9. How old does the Leach Public Library turn this year?
A. 95.
B. 98.
C. 102
10. Finally, a special question with an expanded answer pool. Which local columnist shared ways to improve Facebook posts?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.