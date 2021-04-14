All kinds of travelers, from locals paying a visit up the street to commuters seeing what’s new, stopped by the Southern Valley Travel Center on Wednesday, April 14.
The multi-building complex, including the travel center, Farmers Union Oil of Southern Valley, Hills 210 Cafe & Subs, 210 Wine and Spirits and Caribou Coffee, held its grand opening. The center is the newest opening on the 210 Bypass in Wahpeton.
“It’s a beautiful addition to our community,” Mary Wolfgram said.
Wolfgram, president of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce, was joined by Executive Director Lisa Kunkel and several Chamber Ambassadors for a tour of the center.
Wade Griffin, Farmers Union Oil of Southern Valley, shared information on how the travel center project evolved to meet and hopefully exceed expectations.
“We spent a lot of time and money to make this special to the community,” Griffin said.
Nearly a year ago, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at 2010 Ninth St. N. in Wahpeton. The guests included business partners and the Chamber Ambassadors.
“I think it’s going to become more of the one-stop shop,” Sheri McMahon-Paredes, Hills 210’s owner, said previously. “You have a brand new convenience store, a new cafe, new liquor store and we’ll also have a place for truckers. They’re going to have a showering facility and a truckers’ lounge.”
Lunchtime guests filled Hills 210 and the travel center when the Chamber Ambassadors arrived for their tour. Caribou Coffee employees like Emily Kubela were on hand to greet guests. The crowd included Karie Trupka, Circle of Nations School, and a trio of Pre-Ambassadors.
“They’re learning to become ambassadors,” Trupka said. “Isn’t it beautiful? It’s such a beautiful building.”
Wolfgram agreed, saying she hopes the complex will continue to spur success.
“Like Wade told us, we hope that we’re able to bring more tourists and travelers to our community,” Wolfgram said. “I think it’s a great place to travel to, get gas and pick up a snack. I just think it’s neat.”
