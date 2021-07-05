Twin Towns' residents got an eyeful and an earful of a show Sunday night, July 4 at John Randall Field, Wahpeton. After two rousing baseball games, Little Unny’s Fireworks presented a fantastic fireworks show. People filled the stadium and lined the dike, laying out blankets and setting up camping chairs to view the spectacular display.
featured
Twin Towns Area celebrates Independence Day
- By Audra Anderson • Daily News
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
-
Man charged with assaulting peace officer in Breckenridge
-
Car collides with Mack truck near Breckenridge
-
Wahpeton Recreation Center plans shared with council
-
Walcott man charged with gross sexual imposition with youth
-
Wahpeton council to vote on funds for Chahinkapa
-
Cherries, berries and other fruit grow in Wahpeton
-
50 years in the healthcare industry
-
3 new laws take effect in Minnesota July 1
-
Munezero signs with MSCTC basketball
-
Fireworks season opens in Wahpeton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.