Twin Towns Area cheers for ZooBoo

A grand total of 2,099 guests came out to Chahinkapa Zoo, Wahpeton, for the annual ZooBoo party. Celebrating Halloween, it began at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 and lasted until just before 7 p.m.

“It was a perfect night, the epitome of good community fun,” Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said. “The vendors and sponsors were having as much fun as our little trick or treaters. We’re thankful to all who supported ZooBoo by attending and sponsoring.”

Hayley Grumbles, Breckenridge, Minn., dressed as Winnie the Pooh to go trick or treating with honeybee mom Shanna Grumbles and Hayley’s son, Bennett, age 1 1/2, who wore a skunk costume.
The line of guests waiting to enjoy ZooBoo stretched past and behind the Lonnie Halverson Prairie Rose Carousel and Prairie Rose Chapel, back right.
Daily News and News Monitor’s table was a popular spot for trick or treaters.
Corteva Agriscience was among the local businesses and industries participating in ZooBoo. Brylie Pulskamp, 7, Wahpeton, was joined by her masked mom Jessie and Alicia Lenoue, who wore a Harry Potter-themed costume.
Cameron Gilbert, 7, Dorn, Minn., unmasked.
Patti Berg, 7, Wahpeton, thinks Halloween is something to cheer about.
Amberly Hansen, 3, Campbell, Minn., was a pretty little pumpkin.
Lisa Anderson, Moorhead, Minn., was a spooky prom queen.
Jordyn Paurus, 6, Fargo, N.D., was angelic in her costume.
Jaxon Baumann, 9, Wahpeton, was a fierce pirate.
Shanna and Bennett Grumbles completed their ZooBoo journey by checking out the Chahinkapa Zoo zookeepers, who dressed like their favorite animals.
Rayden Julson, 4, Wahpeton, showed off his tractor.
Ciara Dauphinais, 13, Wahpeton, with two of the Teletubbies, Tinky Winky and Po.
Princess Maycee Ozuna, 6, Wahpeton, rode the Lonnie Halverson Prairie Rose Carousel with Mr. Marshmallow, Mayson Sissel-Acevedo, 8 1/2.
Naziver Brown, 7, Wahpeton, dressed as Jack Skellington, rode the carousel with Cayden Luebke, 8, dressed as Michael Myers.
This sextet of North Dakota State College of Science nursing students included, from left, Kennedey Wixo, Sara Weidauer, Katie Willprecht, Jacob Petermann, Hailey Espe and Lexi Krause.
Lisa Page and Whitney Link rode their dinosaurs to entertain ZooBoo visitors.
Hometown Nutrition’s Neriah ‘Jelly’ Miller and Cassie ‘Peanut Butter’ Swenson hugged and made a sandwich.
Hornstein Family Chiropractic’s happy hippopotamus delighted many guests including Patti Berg.


