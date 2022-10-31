Twin Towns Area cheers for ZooBoo

Abel Glaraton, 7, Fairmount, N.D., was the first guest welcomed when ZooBoo officially opened. Abel, dressed as a ninja, was joined by sister Aria, 10, who rode a unicorn, mom Sheree, brother Ben, 11, who rode a dinosaur, and dad Pat. ‘We do ZooBoo every year,’ Sheree Glaraton said. ‘We haven’t missed a year,’ Pat Glaraton said. ‘It’s fun for the kids, who get to enjoy seeing the zoo and the stands, and we get our money’s worth out of our costumes,’ Sheree said.
Corteva Agriscience was among the local businesses and industries participating in ZooBoo. Brylie Pulskamp, 7, Wahpeton, was joined by her masked mom Jessie and Alicia Lenoue, who wore a Harry Potter-themed costume.
Abel Glaraton, 7, Fairmount, N.D., was the first guest welcomed when ZooBoo officially opened. Abel, dressed as a ninja, was joined by sister Aria, 10, who rode a unicorn, mom Sheree, brother Ben, 11, who rode a dinosaur, and dad Pat. ‘We do ZooBoo every year,’ Sheree Glaraton said. ‘We haven’t missed a year,’ Pat Glaraton said. ‘It’s fun for the kids, who get to enjoy seeing the zoo and the stands, and we get our money’s worth out of our costumes,’ Sheree said.
A grand total of 2,099 guests came out to Chahinkapa Zoo, Wahpeton, for the annual ZooBoo party. Celebrating Halloween, it began at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 and lasted until just before 7 p.m.
“It was a perfect night, the epitome of good community fun,” Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said. “The vendors and sponsors were having as much fun as our little trick or treaters. We’re thankful to all who supported ZooBoo by attending and sponsoring.”
Schmitty’s Plumbing, Heating & Sheet Metal, Wahpeton, provided its treat. The business made a $5,000 matching donation to Chahinkapa Zoo in support of ZooBoo and zoo operations.
Whether waiting to enter Chahinkapa Zoo, checking out sponsors like Daily News and News Monitor or riding the Lonnie Halverson Prairie Rose Carousel, youth and their loved ones lived it up for Halloween.