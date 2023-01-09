Twin Towns Area comes out for Devin Wichael

Wichael and Jirak were often seen smiling at the benefit. Devin just has to face another round of scans, he told Daily News Saturday. Erica Wichael, his mom, continues to marvel at Devin’s positive attitude and confidence during his cancer journey. She is also thankful for friends. ‘It’s amazing how this community pulls together,’ Erica Wichael said.
The Devin Wichael Benefit succeeded thanks to organizers, donors and supportive community members. Wahpeton Community Center visitors are seen checking out silent auction items. ‘It’s amazing, getting the crowd together and having a good time,’ Harlan Deike said.
Chris Thiel and Harlan Deike kept the fun going with a couple rounds of ‘Devin Trivia’ while Nina Jirak and Ashtyn Kaehler got tickets ready for each new raffle. The evening also included a live auction. Devin was so excited to have the benefit, Harlan said, he helped clear the sidewalks.
Abel Raguse, 4, and Noah Raguse, 5, Breckenridge, Minn., tried their luck with bean bag tossing. Abel and Noah are among Devin Wichael’s siblings. Daily News previously shared the story of Wichael’s supportive family and family of friends in August 2022.
Above right: Devin Wichael and girlfriend Nina Jirak kept their concentration as they waited for emcee Harlan Deike to announce the latest winner at a Saturday, Jan. 7 benefit in Wichael’s honor. A Wahpeton High School graduate and city public works employee, Wichael has inspired many citizens since being diagnosed with synovial sarcoma in April 2022.