The western view down Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday. Blizzard conditions were forecast to conclude during the hour although a winter weather advisory would continue through 3 p.m.
The western view down Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday. Blizzard conditions were forecast to conclude during the hour although a winter weather advisory would continue through 3 p.m.
Blizzard conditions were forecast to continue in eastern North Dakota and west central Minnesota, including the Twin Towns Area, through 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5.
The winter event, which began late Tuesday, was anticipated by the National Weather System (NWS) to include significant travel impacts. Localized impacts from blowing snow were forecast to continue through Wednesday’s mid-afternoon.
“A winter weather advisory starts at 9 a.m. and continues through 3 p.m. for all areas,” the NWS office in Grand Forks, North Dakota, reported Wednesday morning.
Meteorologists said morning commutes would be affected, but anticipated a gradual tapering down of impact.
“North winds will be 25-35 miles per hour sustained with gusts up to 45 miles per hour over eastern North Dakota, the Red River Valley and west central Minnesota,” NWS stated. “Blowing snow impacts continue through the mid-afternoon, but will remain under warning criteria.”
The blizzard conditions were forecast to be followed by a dangerous cold through Friday, Jan. 7.
“Wind chills (will) approach -40 to -50 across the valley and towards Devils Lake Basin,” NWS stated.
Temperatures were forecast to approach making it out of the negative single digits Wednesday, remaining in the negative single digits to negative teens for highs on Thursday.
Friday morning is forecast to be the coldest during the weather event. A majority of the region will have temperatures in the negative 20s.
“Slow down and use caution if you must travel during this upcoming winter storm as road conditions can change quickly,” NWS stated. “Before you travel, pack a winter survival kit for your vehicle. If possible, consider altering your travel plans.”
Local schools were among the facilities altering their plans Wednesday. Wahpeton Public Schools and St. John’s School, as well as Breckenridge Public Schools, Breckenridge, Minnesota, cancelled in person classes due to the weather. The districts announced online learning and other options to completed at home.
North Dakota State College of Science previously announced its offices in Wahpeton and Fargo would open at 10 a.m. Wednesday and that designated essential personnel should report to work. No update was posted as of Wednesday morning.
Do you have photos of the blizzard and would like to maybe see them in print? Please send to editor@wahpetondailynews.com or post on Daily News’ Facebook page.
We will continue to provide weather updates as available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.