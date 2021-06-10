Relay for Life of Richland and Wilkin Counties’ organizers and supporters are grateful for the Twin Towns Area’s generous sponsors and participants.
A fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, Relay for Life traditionally includes a walk to benefit the society and cancer research. Local residents, visitors and work families had the option to walk Wednesday, June 9.
“We’re having icebreakers,” Brian Hagelstrom said.
Hagelstrom, participating in his first Relay for Life, held a gathering of family members and friends in honor of his late wife, Suzanne. The Relay for Life team “Suz” was able to contribute more than $360 raised from a garage sale and more than $1,000 from online donations.
“They spent time together as a family, dining and sharing stories about Suz,” Relay Event Lead Carol Poppel said. “We’ve had lots of good things happening with our fundraising.”
Relay for Life, as of Thursday, June 10, has raised $31,381.82 locally. Organizers have a goal of $75,000 and they are optimistic that it is obtainable.
“Fundraising will continue throughout the summer and we are hoping to get our numbers higher yet,” Poppel said. “My Sister’s Keeper, one of our teams, is sponsoring the ‘Scramblin’ For a Cure’ golf tournament on July 8.”
My Sister’s Keeper currently leads for fundraising from a local team, with $11,763 pledged to date. Diane Lommel is team chair and a co-organizer of Scramblin’ For a Cure.
“It is an 18-hole golf scramble, four-person team tournament starting with registration at 11:30 a.m.,” Poppel said. “You can follow the tournament on the Facebook page, ‘My Sister’s Keeper — Relay for Life Richland Wilkin.”
Teams and community members who braved Wednesday’s heat for some walking included First Community Credit Union employees and their families, as well as members of Evergreen United Methodist Church. Relay for Life donations are accepted year-round at FCCU’s local branch, 1601 Wheatland Rd. In Wahpeton, Daily News previously reported.
Poppel thanks several businesses and individuals who’ve acted as corporate sponsors. They include Bobcat, Econofoods, FCCU, Interstate Engineering, Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, Wahpeton Drug, Bell Bank, Breckendale Flower Farm, Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, Dakota Veterinary Hospital, Jawaski Glass, Miller Realty, Inc., Smith Motors and Wahpeton Ace Hardware. She also thanked Daily News and radio station KBMW for in-kind donations.
“Vision Ford has been actively fundraising in the community this year, working with both KFGO Radio and KBMW to get the word out, as well as having a Relay team,” Poppel said. “We wish to thank all of them for their support of Relay for Life. And, of course, we’re grateful to our Relay team for all the hard work and planning that goes into the event.”
Back at the Hagelstroms’, Brian walked with his sons Noah, 17, and Levi, 14, as well as daughter Emily, 13, and the family golden retriever, Piper. The family is also preparing for Glioblastoma Awareness Day, which the National Brain Tumor Society has scheduled for July 21. Suzie Hagelstrom died in 2020 from complications of a brain tumor and as Brian previously told Daily News, sharing her story is a means of coping with the loss. The ’21 Relay for Life is Brian’s first and he anticipates being involved in the future.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to hold an in-person event next year,” he said.
To learn more about Relay teams and how to contribute, visit www.relayforlife.org/richlandwilkinnd.
